Why Pizza Hut In The '90s Just Hit Different And What Nostalgic Diners Miss Most Of All

Pizza Hut in the 1990s was an entirely different experience than it is today. And if you were a kid during this era (like I was), you most definitely understand this. If not, let us paint you a picture, one that consists of red and white checkered stained glass chandeliers, wooden fixtures, and all-around vibes. It was a sit-down restaurant situation back then, where you'd sip soft drinks out of big red cups and order pan pizzas and other items from an actual paper menu. There was even a "please wait to be seated" sign and a salad bar. The indoor aesthetic was comforting and inviting; the exterior was designed with a roof that made each an actual red-capped "hut."

Now, Pizza Hut is a chain that (maybe) you get delivery from and its locations look less distinct from the outside. Athough there are still a few old-school Pizza Hut Classic locations with retro decor that we remember, none quite match that original experience. "'90s Pizza Hut was 'better' in the sense that it was more of a full-fledged restaurant," writes one nostalgic fan on Reddit. And while some claim that people only thought the pizza was tastier because of pepperoni-colored glasses, many argue that, actually, it really was better back then, sharing photos of sad-looking 2020s pizza compared to a far more appetizing pizza from the '90s.