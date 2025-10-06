The Nostalgic Pizza Chain We Think Deserves A Comeback

KFC. Red Lobster. Cracker Barrel. Denny's — that's a short list of the many once-thriving restaurant chains that have closed multiple locations in recent years, and sadly, a nostalgic pizza chain — Pizza Hut — is being added to the list. The company behind Pizza Hut, Yum! Brands, plans to close about 500 Pizza Hut locations over the next couple of years. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that you won't be able to get your favorite pizza. The company is closing dine-in restaurants that aren't performing well, but it's possible that your local dine-in location will simply be transformed into a carryout-only store. This means that if you're a huge fan of Pizza Hut, you'll likely still be able to enjoy your favorite menu offerings (we're particularly partial to the original pan crust — it tastes like pillowy nostalgia).

It's tough to pinpoint a single reason behind the decline of Pizza Hut's success. Many people wax poetic for the classic Pizza Hut experience — the well-stocked salad bar, the pizza buffet, and, of course, the juke box that had you begging your parents for quarters. The chain regularly released new menu items throughout the '90s in an effort to keep customers coming back for more. Over the years, however, Pizza Hut's popularity began to decline.

The 2009 recession resulted in a boom in frozen pizza sales as customers turned away from takeout and delivery in favor of cheaper options, resulting in a serious sales decline at the Hut. Over a decade later, Pizza Hut saw some growth due to a surge in demand for food delivery during the pandemic. That growth was short-lived, however. Like many chain restaurants, Pizza Hut has seen a recent decline in sales that will be tough — if not impossible — to overcome.