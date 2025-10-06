The Nostalgic Pizza Chain We Think Deserves A Comeback
KFC. Red Lobster. Cracker Barrel. Denny's — that's a short list of the many once-thriving restaurant chains that have closed multiple locations in recent years, and sadly, a nostalgic pizza chain — Pizza Hut — is being added to the list. The company behind Pizza Hut, Yum! Brands, plans to close about 500 Pizza Hut locations over the next couple of years. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that you won't be able to get your favorite pizza. The company is closing dine-in restaurants that aren't performing well, but it's possible that your local dine-in location will simply be transformed into a carryout-only store. This means that if you're a huge fan of Pizza Hut, you'll likely still be able to enjoy your favorite menu offerings (we're particularly partial to the original pan crust — it tastes like pillowy nostalgia).
It's tough to pinpoint a single reason behind the decline of Pizza Hut's success. Many people wax poetic for the classic Pizza Hut experience — the well-stocked salad bar, the pizza buffet, and, of course, the juke box that had you begging your parents for quarters. The chain regularly released new menu items throughout the '90s in an effort to keep customers coming back for more. Over the years, however, Pizza Hut's popularity began to decline.
The 2009 recession resulted in a boom in frozen pizza sales as customers turned away from takeout and delivery in favor of cheaper options, resulting in a serious sales decline at the Hut. Over a decade later, Pizza Hut saw some growth due to a surge in demand for food delivery during the pandemic. That growth was short-lived, however. Like many chain restaurants, Pizza Hut has seen a recent decline in sales that will be tough — if not impossible — to overcome.
If you haven't been to Pizza Hut in awhile, hit one up to try these fan-favorites
Many of us haven't actually walked into a pizza hut since the era of the season finale of "Friends," but it's worth giving the chain a try if it's been a minute (or a decade) since you've kicked back while your server served your first slice of a family-size pan pizza (accompanied by a side of breadsticks sprinkled with Parmesan, of course — or you can order them cheese-free so they're vegan-friendly). In addition to the tried-and-true classics, Pizza Hut is currently offering a few new items, like their Crafted Flattz. These single-serve flatbread pizzas are available in a variety of flavors, including Chicken Bacon Ranch and Nashville Hot Chicken.
Another personal dining option: the My Hut Box, which allows you to combine an entree with a side of fries or wings. For your entree, you can go with a classic personal pizza, or you can choose one of the chain's melts to seriously cheese-ify your meal. Available options include Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Parmesan, Meat Lover's, and Pepperoni Lover's.
If you'd rather go for the all-out classic experience and dine in, you might be pleasantly surprised by what you find. Many Pizza Huts still offer salad bars and pizza buffets, allowing you to try a little bit of everything. These offerings can vary from one location to another, however, so be sure to call ahead if you're serious about enjoying a wide variety of pizzas (and a few slices of dessert pizza, of course).