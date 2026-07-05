The Scotch Myth Everyone Needs To Stop Believing

There's a myth entrenched in whisky culture for the last 40 years or so that really needs to be put to bed: single malt Scotch whisky is better than blended. Yes, a great single malt can have a unique terroir and showcase the best of what an individual distillery can do. But a masterfully blended Scotch whisky can bring together the best of what several distilleries have to offer to create a unique symphony of flavors in a single bottle.

While both categories have to be made in Scotland, single malts are exclusively crafted using only malted barley and distilled in pot stills. Blended whisky can be made using a variety of single malts that are then often blended with grain whisky, which can be made using other grains such as corn, wheat, or rye, in column stills, which produces a lighter spirit. Blenders then take these various liquids and marry them together to let the flavors meld.

Larger blenders, such as Johnnie Walker and Dewar's, combine single malts and grain whisky to produce approachable, consistent, and balanced blends. Then there are others, such as Compass Box, that push the boundaries of what a blend can be.