How Much To Spend On A Good Bottle Of Scotch In 2026
In the U.S., you can get a good bottle of bourbon for around $30, but scotch is going to cost you a bit more, especially if you're looking for a single malt. That's due to several factors, like production and importation costs. At least with the latter, the decision by the Trump administration to remove a 10% tariff on Scotch whisky may positively impact pricing through 2026. For now, a good bottle of 750-milliliter blended scotch will cost you between $30 for a daily dram to around $100 for something special. For a single malt, expect to pay around $50 at the lower end to $125 for a bottle worth sharing (or hiding, depending on who you're drinking with).
The term "good" can mean different things to different people, but we're using it to refer to a bottle of scotch that offers high value for its price. Additionally, we're looking at both those go-to everyday drams and the ones you would pull out with friends or give as a gift. With that in mind, you can get a great blended Scotch whisky, like Naked Malt or some expressions of the award-winning Compass Box, for $30 to $40, depending on where you live. For single malts, options like Glencadam 10 and GlenAllachie 12 offer high value for around $50. And that's just barely scratching the surface.
From blends to single malts
With it comes to the pricing of Scotch whiskey, there are going to be some cost differences between a blended whisky and a single malt, with the former typically coming in at a lower price. That doesn't mean it's an inferior product. For instance, Johnnie Walker Green Label 15-year old can give many lightly peated single malts a run for their money at around $65. Similarly, Dewar's Double Double 21-year-old, with its flavors of red fruit and baking spice, won best blended scotch overall in the 2025 International Whisky Competition and comes in at under $100.
When we get into single malts, age statements will obviously play a major part in what you'll pay. For drinkers who prefer unpeated whiskey, there are Speyside mainstays like Balvenie, which is special because it still grows its grains and hand-turns its malted barley. It offers a standout expression with its DoubleWood 12-year old for around $65. For a splurge, consider something like Dalmore 15, featuring mandarin, vanilla, and chocolate notes, for around $125. For peated whiskies that offer great value, the Laphroaig 10-year old showcases smokiness balanced with sweet vanilla for less than $50. For a whisky that isn't heavily peated, Bowmore's award-winning 15-year old comes in at about $120. So whether you're looking for a single malt to celebrate Burns Night (Scotland's annual celebration) or just a daily sipping blend, there are some exceptional Scottish whiskies out there that give you more bang for your buck.