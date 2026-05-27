How Much To Spend On A Good Bottle Of Scotch In 2026

In the U.S., you can get a good bottle of bourbon for around $30, but scotch is going to cost you a bit more, especially if you're looking for a single malt. That's due to several factors, like production and importation costs. At least with the latter, the decision by the Trump administration to remove a 10% tariff on Scotch whisky may positively impact pricing through 2026. For now, a good bottle of 750-milliliter blended scotch will cost you between $30 for a daily dram to around $100 for something special. For a single malt, expect to pay around $50 at the lower end to $125 for a bottle worth sharing (or hiding, depending on who you're drinking with).

The term "good" can mean different things to different people, but we're using it to refer to a bottle of scotch that offers high value for its price. Additionally, we're looking at both those go-to everyday drams and the ones you would pull out with friends or give as a gift. With that in mind, you can get a great blended Scotch whisky, like Naked Malt or some expressions of the award-winning Compass Box, for $30 to $40, depending on where you live. For single malts, options like Glencadam 10 and GlenAllachie 12 offer high value for around $50. And that's just barely scratching the surface.