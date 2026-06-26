What's The Average Lifespan Of A Propane Tank For The Grill?

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Most of us who grill regularly have run into an unfortunate problem from time to time: an unexpectedly empty propane tank. While most grills have an indicator that shows you how much propane is left in the tank, knowing the average lifespan of a tank can help you know when you'll need to pick up a new one, even if you forget to check how much propane you have left.

A 20-pound tank , which holds 5 gallon of propane, can provide 18 to 20 hours of cooking time. If you grill once per week, you can expect your propane tank to last you about four months, if not more. If you're firing it up more frequently (or you're cooking items like ribs that require more than an hour on the grill), you'll need to adjust your expectations for tank longevity accordingly. If your indicator shows the percentage of propane left in the tank, you can multiply it by 20 to get an idea of roughly how much cooking time you have left (for example, if your tank is 50% full, you have about 10 hours to go).

If you have a gauge that shows a red, yellow, or green indicator, you'll want to pay attention when it turns yellow, as that means you're nearly out of fuel. If you'd like a more exact idea of how much propane you have left in your tank, you might want to consider purchasing a sensor that connects to your phone, like the SENSO4S Wireless Propane Tank Gauge Sensor on Amazon, so you can see precisely how much fuel is in your tank.