The Easy Way To Tell If Your Grill Needs A Propane Refill Before The Cookout

If you're planning on showing off your grilling skills at a cookout, you'll want to make sure that your backyard set-up is in tip-top shape. While cleaning up the grates and making sure that every part of the grill is working correctly, if you have a propane grill (different from a gas grill,) you'll want to take a look at the propane tank, too. If you can't remember the last time you had it refilled, a quick check can save you a lot of trouble when grill day comes around.

There are lots of ways to check how much propane is left, but the simplest requires only a glass full of hot water. Drizzle it over the tank (don't worry, it's safe), then run your hand along the metal. You'll feel a cool spot where the propane level starts. The area above it will feel warm. The line where the cool and warm areas intersect shows you exactly how full your tank is. If this line tells you that the tank only has about 20% left, then it's high time for a refill.

This trick works because propane can absorb heat really well. As the heat from the water is gobbled up by the propane, the surface of the tank cools down. Parts of the tank where there's no gas and only air and vapor will stay warm. Admittedly, while this trick isn't as precise as a pressure gauge, it's perfect for a quick check before your next planned barbecue.

