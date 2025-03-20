The 10 Best Small Gas Grills For Tight Spaces
Craving a tasty burger, mouthwatering steak, or delicious chicken dish but short on dedicated space to grill up your favorites? You can still get your grill on in a small area when you find the right setup. We scoured reviews to find which models worked the best for customers at various price points and with top features.
Special cooking and prep surfaces helped many people get the most out of their grill. Portability was also a top feature and many of the top rated models could be wheeled, carried, or set up without a lot of fuss to bring grilling to the campsite. If you're looking for something to keep closer to home with storage and extra cooking surfaces, there are also small grills that replicate the setup of larger models at a lower price point and footprint.
There are plenty of types of grills, from propane to natural gas to charcoal. However, size is something to consider, as you'll need a space that can fit the piece of equipment comfortably and safely. These small gas grills are ideal if you're working with a big appetite and only a small area. Each model is proof that you don't need a big space to enjoy a meal that's big on flavor.
Best propane/charcoal: Char-Broil Pro Series with Amplifire Infrared Technology 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill
One of the big decisions you'll need to make before buying a grill is on what you want to use as your fuel source. There are pros and cons to each, specifically the ease of propane and the smokey taste imparted with charcoal. That being said, the Char-Broil Pro Series 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill can be used with both.
The result is a single grill that can do it all, whether you want to grill up steaks on a weeknight with little fuss or just get the perfect charred, smokey crust on your steak over a charcoal fire. You may even just want to throw some summer fruits or vegetables to bring some unexpected menu items to your barbecue.
While it's a bit on the pricey side, it comes with super sensor features and lots of extras, like shelves and an included griddle top. Being able to shift between different cooking modes was one of the top features that reviews praised. The charcoal adapter is sold separately and adds to the cost, although it's still less expensive than buying two grills and requires less space. The grill, — including the large prep shelf on the side — is 41 inches wide and just under 48 inches tall with the cover closed. If you find that you want to upgrade in the future, the same model comes in a three-burner and four-burner versions with a similar setup.
Best tabletop: Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill
There's nothing like enjoying a tasty burger fresh grilled at the campsite, which is why a portable, tabletop grill is a key kitchen tool. The Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill uses liquid propane that you can pick up at the hardware store for fuel and can be set up right on a tabletop surface. That eliminates the need for a flat surface to set up your grill.
This handy grill is ready to go on the table. It has just enough burner space to grill up a couple of burgers and comes in five colors. This doesn't impact the operation of the grill, but it does let you pick a color that you'll enjoy seeing. It has a temperature gauge on the cover, to make monitoring the cooking surface easier, and a shelf on each side. You can find plenty of compatible accessories to make this grill even more versatile, such as a griddle and hose adapters to connect larger fuel tanks.
At around $260, the grill isn't the cheapest model out there, but Weber is known for high quality design and construction, plus exceptional customer service. The cooking grates are enameled cast iron, which heats very evenly, and the lid and body are made of durable cast aluminum. The extra high lid allows an entire chicken to go right on the grill, with a drip pan underneath to catch any juice before it gets on the table.
Best portable with wheels: Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill
You won't have to stoop over to use the Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill, but it's still super portable, thanks to the wheels on the base. It has a push button to start and uses propane for fuel. This is another fantastic option to take on the road, but because it does have a pretty sizable base, it's best to use it when you know you'll have a level surface. It's ideal for events like tailgates and barbecues as a smaller cooking surface, but it can still grill up a few burgers or hot dogs with ease. Some users have been able to fit as many as four burgers and multiple hot dogs on the two-burner grates.
The wheels are surprisingly rugged and can go over gravel and dirt. The folding legs collapse, which makes it easy to pull by one hand and help it store in a compact space. The grill itself is black, but the cover comes in black or cherry red.
If you want a grill that you can take with you that stores in a super small amount of space, this is a great pick. The easy storage was consistently noted as a top feature that people liked about this model.
Best with cabinet: Char-Broil Performance Series grill
Having a cabinet included is super handy, especially when you don't have a lot of room for your grill setup. The Char-Broil Performance Series Convective 2-Burner Cabinet Propane Gas Stainless Steel Grill has two burners, side shelves, and a sleek cabinet to hide the unsightly parts of grilling. This grill also has all of the helpful aspects of a larger model that make grilling fun and easy, such as an exterior temperature gauge, one-touch ignition button, and shelves for food prep and utensils.
It doesn't take up a lot of space on your deck or patio and measures just under 43 inches wide and 24.5 inches deep. This is another pricey option, at least compared to some of the smaller portable grills, but it's very durable and good for smaller decks and patios. Because it has the cabinet at the bottom, it cuts down on the need for separate storage.
Some models have stainless steel side shelves, which look extra sleek and futuristic. Many customers recommended keeping it protected from the elements with a cover or other means of storage to make sure it lasted for years.
Best Budget: Megamaster 1 Burner Portable Gas Grill
You can still get all of your grilled favorites with the small tabletop Megamaster 1-Burner Portable Gas Grill. It costs less than $80, making it a great deal for those with a smaller budget and space. It still has ample cooking surface area and a small rack at the top for smaller items. The legs also fold up, which helps it take up even less space when not in use, making this not just a budget-friendly pick, but also one of the smallest footprints of the small grills.
There's only one knob to control the heat level and it's on the side, rather than the front, like most larger grills. This can take some getting used to, and it can be contributed to its small size. Because it can sit directly on the table, you won't need to hunch down over a hot grill to cook up your dinner.
You'll need a separate way to keep grilling tools and utensils nearby, a tip recommended to let you grill like a master. Just have a small tray to keep tongs, spatulas, and other utensils within arm's reach.
If you want to extend the life of the grill, you may consider spending an extra $20 on a corresponding waterproof cover. It's light enough to carry from place to place — just over 14 pounds — if you want to store it out of the elements when not in use.
Best Splurge: Weber Spirit 3-Burner Grill
The Weber Spirit 3-Burner Grill has a lot of cooking area, so it works for people with smaller spaces who still want the chance to grill for a larger group. It is a financial splurge, costing around $600, but it's made by Weber, which means high quality and durability. The control panel and shelves are made of stainless steel, which is easy to clean and will last for years with the right care.
It starts by turning the knob, which ignites the starter. The knobs move very smoothly, allowing you to set it to the ideal heat for whatever you're grilling, whether you're making juicy burgers with a seared exterior or the perfect barbecued chicken. You only need one hand to start and adjust the temperature, which helps keep your grilling going smoothly, even when you're carrying a large plate of steaks or rack of ribs to grill up.
This grill takes up so little space for a three-burner model — it measures just over 48 inches wide, including two side shelves. You can get extra accessories, such as a drip tray, that fits right in the shelf to make the most of the space that you use. It's a top rated model that looks great, is easy to use, and cooks a mean steak. Just be ready to spend more for the high quality.
Best with side burner: Char-Broil Classic Series Convective 2-Burner with Side Burner
You might think that a smaller gas grill doesn't have space for a sizable side burner but the Char-Broil Convective 2-Burner Propane Gas Stainless Steel Grill includes an area big enough for a stockpot or kettle. The main part of the two-burner grill has a main grill and a half grate on top. There is also a side shelf to hold condiments, plates, utensils, and other grilling necessities. The biggest issue that customers had was putting the grill together. Many said that the assembly instructions weren't as helpful as they would have hoped, but that once it was put together, the grill worked great.
It uses propane and the tank is visible from underneath, which gives it a bit of a clunkier look. Given the budget-friendly price of less then $140 and all of the cooking surfaces, however, that's an easy aspect to overlook. It measures around 46 inches wide, including the side shelves, and has wheels on two of the legs. Don't expect to shift it a lot or take it on rough surfaces, though, since the wheels are more for repositioning rather than portability.
Best to make a statement: Monument Grills 2-Burner Stainless Steel grill
If you want to infuse some vibrant personality in your backyard deck or patio, check out the Monument Grills 2-Burner Stainless Steel Liquid Propane Gas Grill. The colorful stainless steel body of this grill will stand out in your space, while the sizable two-burner cooking surface will grill up everything from burgers to hot dogs to tasty kabobs. It comes in five colors: black, red, blue, grey, and seafoam green. You can get the grill with or without a cover, but spending just a bit extra to get a waterproof cover will keep the grill looking spic and span longer.
It also comes with helpful features like foldable shelves and a bottle opener, so it's not just about the visual flair but also about actual utility. It measures 48 inches wide, but you can fold the two side shelves down to make it a more compact 19.5 inches wide. The lid has a clear window to let you keep an eye on your food as it cooks without having to lift the lid.
This grill gets shout-outs from customers for its great price as well. You might expect that such a unique looking grill would come with a hefty price tag, but the Monument Grills two-burner grill only costs around $260. The compatible cover adds another $80, but is custom fitted to this grill for the best protection from the elements.
Honorable mention: Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill
The Weber Traveler is one of the more expensive portable gas grills, but it's high quality and great features earned it an honorable mention on our list. This is one of the best quality portable models out there. It only requires one hand to set up and take down, and then folds up to a super compact size.
When you unfold and set up the grill, the cooking surface is very large, especially for a small portable grill. You can cook up to 15 burgers on the grill, but some users even use it with pizza stones that are as big as 12 inches by 15 inches. It's considered a top portable gas grill and has the desirable features to prove it.
However, the high cost might not work for everyone, and there are other more affordable options that are also excellent. That being said, if you want to invest in a portable gas grill that's top of the line, this is it.
Best Overall: Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill
With two burners, an easy knob mechanism, and great price, the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill is our top pick. It's a grill you should consider if you want something that doesn't take up a lot of space, but still has all the features you'd expect from a larger model. It has two burners, porcelain-enameled cast iron grill grates, and a sleek stainless steel body and control panel. The cabinet keeps all of the hoses and tanks out of sight, so you don't need to worry about having a mess of a gadget displayed even on a small deck.
The main difference between this grill and the more expensive Weber Spirit 3-burner model is the smaller cooking surface and smaller size. It measures 50 inches wide including its two side shelves.
It also comes with the customer service and compatibility with accessories that Weber is known for. Many reviewers also noted that the parts are well made and that, while you have to assemble the grill once it's delivered, the quality is second to none. They also liked that Weber has plenty of replacement parts available, so you can repair your grill rather than buy an entire new one as it ages. It's one of the more expensive two-burner grills out there at around $500, but you can be sure that with the right care (and a cover, which isn't included), this piece of equipment will last for many grilling seasons.
Methodology
We looked at customer reviews to see what features were the most helpful to real users when it comes to small gas grills. Size, of course, was a top factor since smaller spaces mean less room for a bulky piece of equipment. Two-burner and three-burner models tended to be the most popular, but extras like portability and side burners set some models apart.
Even with their smaller footprint, the best gas grills are well made and built to last. Accessories, such as covers, were deemed helpful to keep the grills in great shape. Furthermore, brands that had compatible items tended to work better for most lifestyles overall.
Ease of use and straightforward assembly were additional attributes that customers liked. Finally, price was as consideration since even the best, top of the line grills weren't a good value if they were super expensive. Fortunately, there were plenty of models out there that worked for various price points. Some were designed for special circumstances like traveling, and didn't take up a lot of room. In the end, these small gas grills were the perfect answer to a craving for a juicy burger without a large area to use.