The 10 Best Small Gas Grills For Tight Spaces

Craving a tasty burger, mouthwatering steak, or delicious chicken dish but short on dedicated space to grill up your favorites? You can still get your grill on in a small area when you find the right setup. We scoured reviews to find which models worked the best for customers at various price points and with top features.

Special cooking and prep surfaces helped many people get the most out of their grill. Portability was also a top feature and many of the top rated models could be wheeled, carried, or set up without a lot of fuss to bring grilling to the campsite. If you're looking for something to keep closer to home with storage and extra cooking surfaces, there are also small grills that replicate the setup of larger models at a lower price point and footprint.

There are plenty of types of grills, from propane to natural gas to charcoal. However, size is something to consider, as you'll need a space that can fit the piece of equipment comfortably and safely. These small gas grills are ideal if you're working with a big appetite and only a small area. Each model is proof that you don't need a big space to enjoy a meal that's big on flavor.