It's So Easy To Transform Leftover Pot Roast Into A Classic British Meal

Pot roast is one of the best large-format meals to make. Those studiously selected, well-marbled hunks of beef chuck can satisfy a group and still leave leftovers. But if you don't want to keep eating it in its original form in perpetuity, shepherd's pie is an excellent way to repurpose pot roast into something that's pretty convincingly a whole new meal.

A classic shepherd's pie recipe typically calls for ground beef or lamb. So, while your leftover pot roast may not be traditional, it's at least sourced from one of a shepherd's pie's standard proteins. It's also pretty easy to chop pot roast down to something approximating mince with a sharp knife and a little patience. Once it's joined by veggies, sauce, and topped with mashed potatoes, nobody even has to know that this comforting dish is in its second act. You can even break out your frozen leftover pot roast from dinners past for a fresh take on something that might otherwise have gone to waste.