Forget Boiling Spuds: Make Mashed Potatoes This Way For Better Flavor And Texture

Mashed potatoes sit right up there with iconic sides like macaroni and cheese and an all-American green bean casserole. For many, however, making mashed potatoes is a matter of routine: peel, boil, drain, mash, mix with butter, salt, cream, and serve. But what if there was a better way? Well, there is, and it doesn't involve boiling the potatoes. Rather than plopping your spuds into a pot of water, bake them. This is really a quite simple change. Just bake the potatoes, then cool slightly, scoop them into your bowl, and mash. You can blend in your preferred ingredients (a ton of garlic if you're a Julia Child devotee) and serve.

Not only does this method help save stove space when cooking, but it will also bring you a richer, more potato-ey flavor with a hint of nuttiness. Since the potatoes aren't boiled, they won't retain water, making your mash more light and less runny. You could bake your potatoes ahead of time to make dinner prep more streamlined, but you're more likely to get a smoother result if you work whilst your spuds are still hot.