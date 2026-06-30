Skip Soy Sauce: Make Rice Taste Unforgettable With A Dollop Of This Japanese Condiment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When looking to add flavor to rice, many home cooks instinctively reach for soy sauce as if it were the only option. But while the fermented soybean seasoning is a classic pairing, it's far from the only choice. Next time you're looking for a deeply flavorful umami hit, try stirring in some seaweed paste instead.

Part of the appeal of nori tsukudani (aka nori paste or seaweed paste) is that it brings a lot more than simple saltiness. Most commercially available seaweed pastes are blended with other ingredients such as soy sauce, sugar, yuzu, or mirin, giving them more complexity than soy sauce alone. In this form, all those briny, oceanic flavors are concentrated, so eating tsukudani with some properly washed and cooked fluffy rice lends the grains a notably robust aroma and flavor. Just one dollop of a product like Yamasan Kyoto Uji Nori Tsukudani Simmered Seaweed Paste is enough to season a whole bowl of hot, freshly cooked rice. The seaweed will bring its distinctive savory salinity alongside those other flavor-boosting ingredients, but if you'd prefer even more seaweed flavor, you can also grind plain nori sheets into a powder and sprinkle that on top.