How Long To Soft-Boil Eggs For The Jammy Yolks Of Your Dreams
Soft-boiled eggs are a luxurious, complete ingredient that can enhance so many dishes, and making them may feel a lot more approachable than poaching eggs for some home cooks. In this process, you keep your eggs in their shells just as you would for a hard-boiled version, and there's no need to mess with adding vinegar to the water (or abide by any other purported poaching trick).
In fact, the hardest part of making a soft-boiled egg might just be understanding the timing nuances. Given how quickly they cook, it can be a little too easy to go from slightly too runny to totally hard-boiled. Accordingly, every moment matters. While a shorter simmer (about four minutes) will satisfy those who prefer a runnier center, if your goal is a jammy, spreadable yolk, your egg will need a bit longer in boiling water.
Most recipes suggest between six and seven and a half minutes to eight minutes. However, the ideal amount of time for cooking a soft-boiled egg is also dictated in part by the amount of space in your pot and the temperature of your water, which can also be affected as you add multiple eggs — especially if they're fresh out of the fridge. There are different schools of thought; some suggest simmering, while others may recommend boiling or even steaming (setting your eggs in about a ½ inch of boiling water). Each of these processes will require slight variations in timing, so perfecting your method may require a little experimentation. Apart from dialing in your timing, though, getting these soft-boiled beauties is fairly straightforward.
Methods, tips, and serving your soft-boiled eggs
There are some guidelines and tips you'll want to follow no matter what. For instance, it's always important to shock your soft-boiled eggs in ice water immediately after extracting them from the pot — this way they don't continue to cook, turning the jammy yolk into a solid one. If you're multitasking, relying on a timer to get your attention when they're done will help ensure you don't miss the mark. You can also experiment with alternate methods, like a slow cooker or instant pot, or even make the whole process unbelievably easy by cooking soft-boiled eggs with an air fryer.
Once completed, just crack these babies open and serve with toast and flaky sea salt, or even French toast for a sweet and savory combination. Congee and ramen both welcome the richness of a soft-boiled egg, and salads benefit from the boost of protein and umami flavor they bring to the table, too. So while you may have already unlocked the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs or a creamier egg salad, if you're committed to getting a decadently jammy soft-boiled egg, you need only pay close attention to the clock.