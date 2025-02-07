How Long To Soft-Boil Eggs For The Jammy Yolks Of Your Dreams

Soft-boiled eggs are a luxurious, complete ingredient that can enhance so many dishes, and making them may feel a lot more approachable than poaching eggs for some home cooks. In this process, you keep your eggs in their shells just as you would for a hard-boiled version, and there's no need to mess with adding vinegar to the water (or abide by any other purported poaching trick).

In fact, the hardest part of making a soft-boiled egg might just be understanding the timing nuances. Given how quickly they cook, it can be a little too easy to go from slightly too runny to totally hard-boiled. Accordingly, every moment matters. While a shorter simmer (about four minutes) will satisfy those who prefer a runnier center, if your goal is a jammy, spreadable yolk, your egg will need a bit longer in boiling water.

Most recipes suggest between six and seven and a half minutes to eight minutes. However, the ideal amount of time for cooking a soft-boiled egg is also dictated in part by the amount of space in your pot and the temperature of your water, which can also be affected as you add multiple eggs — especially if they're fresh out of the fridge. There are different schools of thought; some suggest simmering, while others may recommend boiling or even steaming (setting your eggs in about a ½ inch of boiling water). Each of these processes will require slight variations in timing, so perfecting your method may require a little experimentation. Apart from dialing in your timing, though, getting these soft-boiled beauties is fairly straightforward.