What It Was Like To Shop At The Very First Buc-Ee's

Picture this: It's 1982, and you're near Lake Jackson, Texas. You drive by a gas station and convenience store with an unusual name located at 899 Oyster Creek Drive. You decide to pull into the new business, called Buc-ee's, and head inside. You notice it's larger than most convenience stores, at least by 1980s standards. It's roomy at 3,000 square feet, and there are some unusual details, such as brass ceiling fans and cedar planking. You see folks grabbing bags of cheap ice and hear them commenting on the cleanliness of the bathrooms. You peruse the aisles. There's beef jerky, chips, even beer, but no prepared food (that would come later).

You would probably be greeted by the owner, a young man in his early 20's with a mustache and a dream to expand his business. His name is Arch Aplin III, and he's proud of his new place. Perhaps he even explains the store's name and why there's a beaver mascot: "Beaver" has been his nickname since he was a kid and Buck was the name of his dog. You leave the store, snacks in hand, and wonder what the future might hold for Arch Aplin III and Buc-ee's.