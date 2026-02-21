The State That's Home To The Very First Buc-Ee's

If you're from the South, or ever roadtripped through that part of the country — especially Texas — you probably came across a Buc-ee's. They're hard to miss. They're Texas-sized gas station-convenience stores that dwarf the competition. The stores are typically around 35,000-square feet and offer everything from fresh Texas barbecue to merchandise featuring the company's beaver mascot. There's one in Luling, Texas, that's a jaw-dropping 75,593 square feet; it's the biggest in the world, and the company has plans to build even bigger ones. But the very first Buc-ee's, located in Lake Jackson, Texas, is tiny in comparison; it's a mere 3,000 square feet. However, when Arch "Beaver" Aplin III opened it in 1982, it was bigger than the average convenience store by 600 square feet.

From the start, Buc-ee's was different, and not only because of its size. The first location on Oyster Creek Drive, which is still open, boasted brass ceiling fans and cedar-plank paneling, cheap ice, and clean bathrooms. These last two features helped make Buc-ee's famous and remain a cornerstone of the company, even as its grown to more than 50 locations in 11 states (with plans for more). From the outset, Aplin had expansion on his mind, beginning in Texas.