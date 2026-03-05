What Company Owns Buc-Ee's?

Buc-ee's is well known for its food, too. Fans load up on the famous brisket, Beaver nuggets, homemade fudge, sandwiches, and beef jerky at its jerky bar. Don't miss out on the gas station's fresh Texas BBQ. Plus, there are plenty of snacks and drinks so you can refuel while on your road trip.

Buc-ee's holds two world records, and one is for the longest car wash in the world that has a conveyor of 255 feet, which is located in Katy, Texas. The other is for the largest convenience store in the world (the size of 1.5 football fields), clocking in at 75,593 square feet. That enormous store is located in Luling, Texas. But Buc-ee's isn't stopping there.

Co-owners Arch Aplin and Don Wasek have plans to break their own world record, and surprisingly, it's not going to be located in Texas. This location will be built in Fort Pierce, Florida, and will be nearly 1,000 square feet larger than the biggest Buc-ee's, coming in at 76,245 square feet. Plans call for more than 700 parking spaces, 18 electric vehicle charging stations, and 120 gas pumps. Buc-ee's also plans to open another Florida location in Ocala.

It comes as no surprise with all the success it's having that Buc-ee's is expanding. Plans are in place to open seven more locations in 2026 and 2027, bringing its total up to 61 Buc-ee's convenience stores and travel centers across the country.