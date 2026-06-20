What Happens To Berries When You Clean Them With Vinegar?

Vinegar is a pantry staple with sharp flavoring as much as it is a cleaning agent to keep your kitchen pristine. And when you clean your berries with it, it can extend their freshness, allowing you to enjoy them for a longer time. More specifically, vinegar eliminates the mold on the berries, as well as bacteria, which cause them to go bad quickly, no matter how properly you store them.

Some folks would discourage cleaning berries with vinegar, as they can act like a sponge, which leads them to become less robust in flavor due to extra moisture and even rot faster. However, the key is to dry the berries after cleaning them in a 3-part white vinegar and 1-part water solution — and they won't even absorb the vinegar flavor. So, before storing your berries, you can (and should) give them a vinegar wash by letting them stay there for 5 to 10 minutes. This can also wash off leftover pesticides, which are not only potentially harmful to one's health but can also cancel out the benefits you may get from produce. Vinegar might just be your best bet for consuming berries with peace of mind, but it's not the only kitchen staple that you can enlist the help of.