How To Do A Vinegar Wash For Strawberries The Right Way Before Storing

Strawberry season is in full swing, and it's a time of delicious abundance and joy. But if you've ever opened the fridge and pulled out your container of strawberries only to find they've turned to mush, that joy is quickly replaced with something else. Dare we say... heartbreak? I think we can all agree that unexpected mushy berries is a terrible way to start your day, especially if you were hoping to plate up a fresh bowl of fruit. So let's get into the surprisingly simple fix that can keep them fresher for even longer. All it takes is a quick vinegar wash.

Fill a large bowl with 1 cup of vinegar and 3 cups of water, and throw your strawberries into it. Let them soak here for five minutes, no need to scrub, the vinegar will do the work for you. Then simply rinse them under cold water to get rid of the vinegar taste and smell, dry them well (this part is important), and then refrigerate. And that's it! This is one of the strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, because it'll save you a few guilt-laden trips to the compost heap and even more opportunity to enjoy delicious strawberry-starring meals.