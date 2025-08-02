How To Do A Vinegar Wash For Strawberries The Right Way Before Storing
Strawberry season is in full swing, and it's a time of delicious abundance and joy. But if you've ever opened the fridge and pulled out your container of strawberries only to find they've turned to mush, that joy is quickly replaced with something else. Dare we say... heartbreak? I think we can all agree that unexpected mushy berries is a terrible way to start your day, especially if you were hoping to plate up a fresh bowl of fruit. So let's get into the surprisingly simple fix that can keep them fresher for even longer. All it takes is a quick vinegar wash.
Fill a large bowl with 1 cup of vinegar and 3 cups of water, and throw your strawberries into it. Let them soak here for five minutes, no need to scrub, the vinegar will do the work for you. Then simply rinse them under cold water to get rid of the vinegar taste and smell, dry them well (this part is important), and then refrigerate. And that's it! This is one of the strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, because it'll save you a few guilt-laden trips to the compost heap and even more opportunity to enjoy delicious strawberry-starring meals.
Wash, store, and prep strawberries smarter
Vinegar washing is the first step in the strawberry-saving battle, and it's a tried and tested one. But what you do next will also ensure they stay fresh. So let's get rid of the plastic container for starters, it'll just trap moisture inside. Instead, use a shallow container and line it with a paper towel, then line your strawberries up in a single layer. Don't stack them or squish them together, we want them to get some airflow. And then, make sure you plan to consume your strawberries in one to three days to ensure optimum quality.
If you're prepping them ahead of use, you can actually peel strawberries with a small knife or veggie peeler which will leave you with a tender and seed-free berry perfect for more delicate desserts. Or you can slice them ahead of time too, so they're ready to be thrown onto oatmeal, yogurt, or even salads. And if despite all your best efforts, your strawberries were picked a little too late and are overly ripe, then try roasting them, which will quickly turn them into a more syrupy topping for toast or a refreshing roasted strawberry and basil lemonade.