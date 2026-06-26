Oven-Baked Vs Air-Fried: Which Is The Best Method For Frozen French Fries?

The oven versus air fryer debate is long-standing, and it simply comes down to what you're cooking up. Frozen french fries are one of the foods that fall in the middle of this argument, as both methods can cook up your fries without the mess, hassle, and extra fat associated with deep-frying. However, if you want your fries to come out restaurant-style, the air fryer is the tool you should be using.

Air fryers are known for getting your food crispy. They do that by circulating the hot air quickly to remove moisture and crisp up your food, which is why you get that crunchy result. While a conventional oven, or even a convection oven if you have one, may be used for french fries, they struggle to give your fries that perfect crispiness — and that's largely due to their size. The air fryer's small cavity allows for concentrated heating to give your food that fried result. That said, if you're really looking for that fast food-style fry, the brand of frozen fry you choose does matter. Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries are the best grocery store brand, according to Chowhound's testing.