The Frozen Fries That Give You That Classic Fast Food Flavor At Home

The secret seasonings definitely contribute to keeping these frozen fries in the number one spot. While many wonder and have attempted to get to the bottom of which mysteriously listed spices make up this delicious blend, there are recipes that make use of seasoned salt, sea salt, black pepper, dry mustard, and paprika to mimic and give insight into what makes these fries so yummy. The spices and peppery notes in the fries will also complement most dipping sauces well. Aside from the seasoning, the overall experience of these fries has a role to play in its top marks. Even in frozen form, the Checker's/Rally's fries are pretty nostalgic, and whipping up a plate of them feels like going back in time.

What truly sets these fries apart is the texture balance. Whether you're opting for oven chips, a bowl of golden fries fresh out of the deep fryer, or getting the perfect crispy fry using an air fryer, these fries will give you the bite you are looking for. Unlike other frozen french fries on the list, Checker/Rally's fries are chunky enough for you to appreciate the soft potato center. If you're into thinner, crunchier french fries, this slightly heftier option might not rock your world. The beauty of the Checkers/Rally's fries being on the bigger side, though, is that if you do choose to go down the loaded fries route and pile on ingredients like cheese, dips, guacamole, etc., they'll be able to hold up well without going soggy (because a soggy fry is a catastrophe). Whether for the nostalgia or the ease of plating up fast food worthy fries at home, it is safe to say that the Checkers/Rally's fries have earned their "famous" title.