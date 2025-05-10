The Frozen Fries That Give You That Classic Fast Food Flavor At Home
There isn't anything better than having your french fry craving satisfied from the comfort of your own home. The long-lasting (and very important) debate about the best fast food restaurant french fries takes a backseat when presented with a perfect batch of fast food-style homemade fries. It's one thing to nail the process for cooking frozen french fries the right way, but the other half of the work is knowing which brand makes french fries that will impress. Striking the balance between crispy, soft, firm, and well-seasoned fries isn't easy, but when Chowhound set out to taste and rank the best and worst store-bought frozen french fries, things got serious. Keeping in mind the cost, seasoning, texture inside and out, and overall flavor, the fries were cooked and chomped on for a fair evaluation. French fry-aficionados should know that there was a clear winner that ticked all the boxes: Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries are more than worthy of some freezer space.
Beyond being the most flavorful of the bunch, the Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries were also appreciated for the cut and size, which were generous and far from scrawny. The homemade feel is definitely not an afterthought with these fries. With visible specks of black pepper and the thicker cut potatoes, these frozen french fries pay attention to the details that make for a classic batch. They're also commonly available at a lower price compared to other brands. Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries are found in a variety of grocery stores including Walmart, Lidl, Krogers, Sam's Club, and more.
What makes Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries so good?
The secret seasonings definitely contribute to keeping these frozen fries in the number one spot. While many wonder and have attempted to get to the bottom of which mysteriously listed spices make up this delicious blend, there are recipes that make use of seasoned salt, sea salt, black pepper, dry mustard, and paprika to mimic and give insight into what makes these fries so yummy. The spices and peppery notes in the fries will also complement most dipping sauces well. Aside from the seasoning, the overall experience of these fries has a role to play in its top marks. Even in frozen form, the Checker's/Rally's fries are pretty nostalgic, and whipping up a plate of them feels like going back in time.
What truly sets these fries apart is the texture balance. Whether you're opting for oven chips, a bowl of golden fries fresh out of the deep fryer, or getting the perfect crispy fry using an air fryer, these fries will give you the bite you are looking for. Unlike other frozen french fries on the list, Checker/Rally's fries are chunky enough for you to appreciate the soft potato center. If you're into thinner, crunchier french fries, this slightly heftier option might not rock your world. The beauty of the Checkers/Rally's fries being on the bigger side, though, is that if you do choose to go down the loaded fries route and pile on ingredients like cheese, dips, guacamole, etc., they'll be able to hold up well without going soggy (because a soggy fry is a catastrophe). Whether for the nostalgia or the ease of plating up fast food worthy fries at home, it is safe to say that the Checkers/Rally's fries have earned their "famous" title.