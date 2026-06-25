Give Grilled Hot Dogs 20x The Flavor With This Tangy Southern Condiment
Hot dogs are one of those foods that taste even better when piled with toppings. Whether you like your dogs simple with ketchup and mustard, or messy with toppings like chili and cheese or lots of relish, there isn't much that won't taste good on your franks. While relish isn't solely used for hot dogs, the tanginess of this topping balances the salty meat of the hot dog perfectly. And, if you live in the South, there may be a type of relish that is a staple at your picnic table. Chow chow relish is a Southern condiment passed down for generations, and it's one that will make your hot dogs shine.
Chow chow relish is made primarily from green tomatoes and other late summer produce such as onions, peppers, and cabbage. Many chow chow relish recipes are regional, as some are sweet and tangy and others have a bit of heat to them. There are even some Northern recipes in states like Pennsylvania that use vegetables like cauliflower, carrots, and beans. While the actual origin of this relish and its name are unknown, many Southerners make it as a way to avoid food waste and turn leftover produce into something delicious. You can make chow chow relish homemade, or you may find it at farmer's markets and some grocery stores. On top of a hot dog, this relish adds just the right zesty and flavorful crunch.
How to enjoy chow chow relish
While the South may enjoy chow chow relish on top of meats, greens, soup beans, or even in dips, putting it on top of hot dogs is one of the tastiest pairings. Enjoying your chow chow relish starts with a good hot dog — and luckily, we've sorted through the best and worst at the grocery store. While it's tasty enough as its own topping, many say it's a great addition to chili dogs, especially using spicy chow chow. Or, you could try spiralizing your hot dogs to get your chow chow relish in all the nooks and crannies.
If you want to branch out with your uses of chow chow relish, many people say it's delicious paired with tuna and crackers, and others mix it into guacamole. You could even enjoy chow chow for breakfast with eggs, bacon, gravy, and biscuits. The chow chow relish options may be endless, but using this relish on your dogs is a classic way to enjoy all of its tanginess. While it's certainly a Southern delicacy, this condiment deserves to be eaten nationwide.