Give Grilled Hot Dogs 20x The Flavor With This Tangy Southern Condiment

Hot dogs are one of those foods that taste even better when piled with toppings. Whether you like your dogs simple with ketchup and mustard, or messy with toppings like chili and cheese or lots of relish, there isn't much that won't taste good on your franks. While relish isn't solely used for hot dogs, the tanginess of this topping balances the salty meat of the hot dog perfectly. And, if you live in the South, there may be a type of relish that is a staple at your picnic table. Chow chow relish is a Southern condiment passed down for generations, and it's one that will make your hot dogs shine.

Chow chow relish is made primarily from green tomatoes and other late summer produce such as onions, peppers, and cabbage. Many chow chow relish recipes are regional, as some are sweet and tangy and others have a bit of heat to them. There are even some Northern recipes in states like Pennsylvania that use vegetables like cauliflower, carrots, and beans. While the actual origin of this relish and its name are unknown, many Southerners make it as a way to avoid food waste and turn leftover produce into something delicious. You can make chow chow relish homemade, or you may find it at farmer's markets and some grocery stores. On top of a hot dog, this relish adds just the right zesty and flavorful crunch.