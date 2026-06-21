Not Heritage Steel Or All-Clad: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Stainless Steel Pan Is An Unexpected Pick

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Choosing the right product for you is about more than following trends. You have to dig deeper to find out what other people are really saying about it. When it comes to stainless steel pans, Consumer Reports didn't give popular Heritage Steel or All-Clad brands the top spot — the Oxo Mira series stainless steel pan took the title. For one, the Oxo pan is versatile. You can use it on the stovetop, in the oven, or even atop an induction cooker. When you're done, you can also toss it into the dishwasher. With its limited lifetime warranty, the $80 price tag for a single 10-inch pan — the highest-rated of its kind — it seems like kind of a bargain.

When compared to Heritage Steel and All-Clad, it looks like Oxo has more convenient touches that make it an all-rounder in the kitchen. Neither of those contenders is dishwasher-safe, which might deter consumers who rely on the appliance daily. Price-wise, Oxo is much more appealing too. Heritage Steel's 10.5-inch pan will set you back $120, while All-Clad's D3 and D5 models cost $100 to $180, respectively. That alone should entice any home cooks who want quality without the premium price tag — because who says you can't have both? When in the market for the best cooking pans to add to your arsenal, it seems that the Oxo Mira series stainless steel pan has it all, but first, take a closer look to see if it really belongs in your kitchen drawers.