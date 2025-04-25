How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans With Ease

Stainless steel pans are some of the best cooking pans you can use because they're sturdy and conduct heat well, making them ideal for almost any kind of food. However, the downside to cooking with this type of pan is that it's more challenging to clean. It's possible to get nonstick results with stainless steel if you cook just right, but as long as you have a little dish soap — plus some vinegar and baking soda for shining — then it's easy to bring these pans back to life even when those stuck-on stains do happen.

There are two steps to cleaning your stainless steel: First, remove those caked-on stains and then scrub the pans back to their shiny, natural look. It's beneficial to wash the stainless steel after each use to avoid buildup, and hand-washing is the best method. To remove harsh food stains, add a little dish soap and warm water to the pan and heat it over the stove to a simmer. Then, use a scraping tool, such as a wooden spatula (avoid abrasive metal) to scrape those stains off. From there, let the pan cool and wash it as usual with soapy water to finish the process.