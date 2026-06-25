What Happens If You Grill Food On Rusty Grates?

Ready to get rid of the rust on your grill so you can get cooking? If so, grab the aluminum foil (it's even better for cleaning grill grates than it is for lining them). Ball up a square and use it to scrub away surface rust. If rust still remains, you can take your cleaning to the next level by mixing up salt and a bit of vinegar, applying it to the rusty areas, letting it sit for half an hour, and then hitting it with the foil.

If you're not able to remove the vast majority of rust from your grill grates, it's time to shop for new ones. Many grill grates in charcoal and gas grills don't last forever, and replacing them is a normal part of owning a grill. Additionally, if you're noticing your grill is cooking unevenly, your food tastes metallic despite cleaning the grates, or you're seeing pieces of rust on your food, it's time to order new grates.

Once you have new grates, there are a couple of steps you can take to keep them from rusting. Be sure to oil your grates (and make sure you do it correctly so you can avoid fiery flare-ups), clean your grill after each use, and keep your grill covered. Taking a few preventative maintenance steps can go a long way in making sure you don't end up cooking on a rusty grill again.