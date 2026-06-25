What Happens If You Grill Food On Rusty Grates?
You're psyched to throw steaks on the grill. You open up the lid to light it up, and immediately notice your grates have seen better days. They're covered in rust, and you're left wondering whether you can still move forward with your dinner plan. If you cook food on rusty grates once in a while, you may end up with a less-than-great metallic flavor on your food. Bits of rust can also flake off and stick to your food, and picking flakes of rusty metal off a steak or burger isn't exactly the most appetizing way to spend your time.
We found some conflicting opinions on whether it's safe to eat food that was cooked on a rusty grill. Some say that light rust on the surface of grates is generally harmless, while others say it's never safe to cook when rust is present due to flaking metal pieces that can contaminate whatever you place on the grates. It's up to you whether you want to take the risk of having metal flake off into your food. Thankfully, there are a few simple things you can do to restore your grill grates if you notice rust starting to form.
How to remove rust from grates for better-tasting food
Ready to get rid of the rust on your grill so you can get cooking? If so, grab the aluminum foil (it's even better for cleaning grill grates than it is for lining them). Ball up a square and use it to scrub away surface rust. If rust still remains, you can take your cleaning to the next level by mixing up salt and a bit of vinegar, applying it to the rusty areas, letting it sit for half an hour, and then hitting it with the foil.
If you're not able to remove the vast majority of rust from your grill grates, it's time to shop for new ones. Many grill grates in charcoal and gas grills don't last forever, and replacing them is a normal part of owning a grill. Additionally, if you're noticing your grill is cooking unevenly, your food tastes metallic despite cleaning the grates, or you're seeing pieces of rust on your food, it's time to order new grates.
Once you have new grates, there are a couple of steps you can take to keep them from rusting. Be sure to oil your grates (and make sure you do it correctly so you can avoid fiery flare-ups), clean your grill after each use, and keep your grill covered. Taking a few preventative maintenance steps can go a long way in making sure you don't end up cooking on a rusty grill again.