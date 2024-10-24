How To Oil Your Grill Grates Correctly And Avoid A Fiery Flare-Up

Cooking outdoors over open flames with the food sitting on metal grates is truly spectacular, not to mention the smokey deliciousness of the finished grilled dish. But way before you place the meats or vegetables on the grill, a critical step that'll help you grill like a master is oiling those grates.

There are two benefits to oiling your grates. First, it prevents food from sticking to the metal and tearing apart, especially when cooking more delicate foods like lean cuts of meat or fish. Secondly, it's great for keeping your grates rust-free and lasting longer. However, you'll need to follow the right steps (and use the right gear) to prevent flames from flaring up, since this can disrupt the grilling process and pose a safety hazard. Luckily, the process is pretty straightforward.

First, clean the grill thoroughly. Get it as hot as it can go for a few minutes — this will burn any stuck-on food, turning it into ash and making it much easier to remove. Then, use a grill brush to scrub the grates. Once they're clean, you should apply the cooking oil with an old kitchen towel or cotton cloth. Hold the cloth lengthwise, roll it into a log-like shape, and tie it with twine on either end. Use tongs to dip the cloth bundle in a bowl of oil and gently rub the cloth across the grill grates to coat them with oil. Besides getting the method down pat, there are several things to keep in mind for flare-free oiling.