How Long Should The Grates Last In Charcoal And Gas Grills?
When weather permits, I use my grill a ton. That being said, the absolutely succulent barbecued ribs I regularly create on my gas grill (a brush of orange marmalade at the end is my personal secret) can leave my grates a little messy. I use all the tricks to keep the grates clean (except using a dangerous wire grill brush, of course), but inevitably, they end up looking a little worse for the wear after a few seasons of grilling. Grill grates in both charcoal and gas grills can last anywhere from three years to more than 10 years, depending on material, and there are a few signs that it's time to order a new set.
One issue to look out for: rust. Some rust is common and can be easily scrubbed away. Deep-set rust, however, is an indication that it's time to shop for new grates. If you notice that there are areas of your grill where your food tends to stick — despite taking proper care of your appliance — it can be a sign that it's time to look for new grates. Hot spots (areas that seem to superheat your food, far faster than foods placed on other areas of the grill) can also be an indicator that new grates are in your future. Let's take a look at what you need to know when shopping for new grill grates.
What to consider when shopping for new grill grates
If you've determined that it's time to replace your grill grates, there are several factors you'll want to consider as you're shopping for new ones. Start by measuring your grates. Once you've got the size you need, it's time to decide what type you're going to go with. You've got a few different options, including porcelain-coated, stainless steel, and cast iron. Each has its own pros and cons, along with an average lifespan.
Porcelain-coated grates often come with less expensive grills. They have solid nonstick qualities, but they hold up only three to five years — even less if the porcelain coating begins to chip away. Stainless steel grates are easy to clean and tend to hold up for four to seven years. Cast iron grates are your highest-end option (they also last five years to over a decade), but they require the most attention — you'll need to season them, just like you'd season a cast iron pan. The bottom line: if you're noticing that your grill grates have seen better days — or your grilled delicacies aren't turning out quite like they used to due to sticking and hot spots — it's time to start researching the best new grates for your needs.