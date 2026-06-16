How Long Should The Grates Last In Charcoal And Gas Grills?

When weather permits, I use my grill a ton. That being said, the absolutely succulent barbecued ribs I regularly create on my gas grill (a brush of orange marmalade at the end is my personal secret) can leave my grates a little messy. I use all the tricks to keep the grates clean (except using a dangerous wire grill brush, of course), but inevitably, they end up looking a little worse for the wear after a few seasons of grilling. Grill grates in both charcoal and gas grills can last anywhere from three years to more than 10 years, depending on material, and there are a few signs that it's time to order a new set.

One issue to look out for: rust. Some rust is common and can be easily scrubbed away. Deep-set rust, however, is an indication that it's time to shop for new grates. If you notice that there are areas of your grill where your food tends to stick — despite taking proper care of your appliance — it can be a sign that it's time to look for new grates. Hot spots (areas that seem to superheat your food, far faster than foods placed on other areas of the grill) can also be an indicator that new grates are in your future. Let's take a look at what you need to know when shopping for new grill grates.