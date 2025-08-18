Foil Can Line Grill Grates, But It Actually Has An Even Better Use You May Not Know About
We've all been there. You can't wait to fire up your grill and throw on a perfectly marinated chicken breast, a well-seasoned burger, or a sweet piece of corn on the cob. As soon as you open the cover, however, you notice that your grill grates have seen better days. Pieces of meat, sugar from marinades, and other charred bits of food can get stuck to them, and the idea of going through the painstaking process of cleaning the grill can make you second-guess your plan for dinner.
The good news: There's a super easy way to clean your grill grates that will only take you a few seconds — and you likely have exactly what you already need in your kitchen. To clean your grill grates, simply grab a piece of aluminum foil (a 12-by-12-inch sheet will do). Crumple it up, grab it with your tongs, then use it to effortlessly remove stuck-on food from your grill grates. If your grates are seriously grimy, you might have to go through this process more than once, but it won't take long until you're ready to get cooking. Using aluminum foil to clean your grill is a better idea than using a grill brush — the bristles of grill brushes are prone to breakage, and pieces of the bristles can make their way into food, potentially causing serious health issues.
More ways you can use foil to make grilling easier
Aluminum foil is good for more than cleaning when it comes to simplifying your grilling experience. Using foil to line your grill grates can help you stop messes before they start (you might want to use the heavy-duty version of your favorite foil to lessen the likelihood of rips and tears when you're flipping your food). This can be an especially smart option if you're cooking something super messy, like heavily marinated chicken wings. Lining grates with foil before you start cooking is also a good idea if you're using a public grill, as it can save the next person who uses the grill from dealing with stuck-on food.
Using foil to create packets for protein and veggies (like asparagus) can also be an easy way to enjoy your grill without making a mess. Get creative with your meat and veggie combinations — fish topped with mango salsa in a foil packet can create a tropical, spicy meal infused with serious flavor. You can try placing seasoned flank steak and sliced par-boiled potatoes in a foil packet to create a meal that will seriously stick to your ribs. Sliced and seasoned chicken or beef topped with peppers and onions can create a satisfying base for burritos or taco salads. As a bonus, you can make your foil packets a few hours before you plan to grill, making it super easy for you to whip up dinner quickly.