Foil Can Line Grill Grates, But It Actually Has An Even Better Use You May Not Know About

We've all been there. You can't wait to fire up your grill and throw on a perfectly marinated chicken breast, a well-seasoned burger, or a sweet piece of corn on the cob. As soon as you open the cover, however, you notice that your grill grates have seen better days. Pieces of meat, sugar from marinades, and other charred bits of food can get stuck to them, and the idea of going through the painstaking process of cleaning the grill can make you second-guess your plan for dinner.

The good news: There's a super easy way to clean your grill grates that will only take you a few seconds — and you likely have exactly what you already need in your kitchen. To clean your grill grates, simply grab a piece of aluminum foil (a 12-by-12-inch sheet will do). Crumple it up, grab it with your tongs, then use it to effortlessly remove stuck-on food from your grill grates. If your grates are seriously grimy, you might have to go through this process more than once, but it won't take long until you're ready to get cooking. Using aluminum foil to clean your grill is a better idea than using a grill brush — the bristles of grill brushes are prone to breakage, and pieces of the bristles can make their way into food, potentially causing serious health issues.