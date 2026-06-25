Add This Creamy Ingredient To Your Potato Salad For 10x The Flavor

Potato salad is a staple at picnics, cookouts, and barbecues alike. The rich, starchy dish is a classic and is often made from a well-worn family recipe. Old-fashioned potato salad recipes often include hard-boiled eggs and mayonnaise, and while these time-tested recipes are wonderful, even staples need a refresh sometimes. Speaking of which, have you ever tried perking up your spud salad with a dollop of tangy sour cream? If not, you really ought to. Not only will sour cream add, well, creaminess to your salad, but it also brings a zip of flavor that will enhance almost any potato salad recipe.

Let's not forget that sour cream and potatoes are fast friends at the dinner table — who hasn't enjoyed a delicious baked potato with a scoop of this cool, fermented dairy product? So it stands to reason that it would go well in potato salad. You can use it in addition to mayonnaise, or as a replacement. If you're curious about this hack, simply add a dollop of the best sour cream to your usual potato salad recipe and mix.