Add This Creamy Ingredient To Your Potato Salad For 10x The Flavor
Potato salad is a staple at picnics, cookouts, and barbecues alike. The rich, starchy dish is a classic and is often made from a well-worn family recipe. Old-fashioned potato salad recipes often include hard-boiled eggs and mayonnaise, and while these time-tested recipes are wonderful, even staples need a refresh sometimes. Speaking of which, have you ever tried perking up your spud salad with a dollop of tangy sour cream? If not, you really ought to. Not only will sour cream add, well, creaminess to your salad, but it also brings a zip of flavor that will enhance almost any potato salad recipe.
Let's not forget that sour cream and potatoes are fast friends at the dinner table — who hasn't enjoyed a delicious baked potato with a scoop of this cool, fermented dairy product? So it stands to reason that it would go well in potato salad. You can use it in addition to mayonnaise, or as a replacement. If you're curious about this hack, simply add a dollop of the best sour cream to your usual potato salad recipe and mix.
More ways to enhance your spuds
If you're trying this swap, you might want to add fresh herbs, such as chives and dill, to give your potato salad a deeper, more nuanced flavor. You can also add a splash of vinegar for a little bit more tang, if you want that mayonnaise flair while maintaining the light flavor that sour cream provides. Looking for more direction with your sour cream-enriched potato salad? There are a many ways to make the most of this addition.
For starters, you can turn your potato salad into a deconstructed baked potato. By adding classic baked potato toppings, such as bacon, shredded cheddar, and chives, you can give your salad a nostalgic flavor that still feels fresh. You can also use ranch dressing as inspiration. Simply add classic ranch seasonings, such as garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, dill, and chives to your creamy base. If you want to add a bit of spice to your salad, sour cream can provide a cooling backdrop to the heat of chopped jalapeños. For a different type of heat, add some horseradish to your potato salad for a great kick. Of course, these are just some of the possibilities at hand with a sour-cream-enhanced salad. You can make it, in the words of Shakespeare, as you like it.