The Spicy Secret Ingredient That'll Make Potato Salad The Star Of Any Fourth Of July Cookout

Potato salad seems like it was destined to be a cookout staple, especially when Independence Day rolls around. After all, this creamy, starchy flavor bomb perfectly complements savory, meaty bites like burgers and hot dogs to balance a meal. But as classic as a basic old-fashioned potato salad is, people always love to add a touch of flair into the mix so their food has more flavor and personality. When it comes to potato salad, the secret ingredient you're missing is one that is a favorite for bringing a bold punch to a dish like pot roast — horseradish.

Using horseradish to transform an ordinary potato salad into one full of bold flavor doesn't require any extra work other than making sure you have some horseradish on hand. Simply add horseradish to other ingredients like mayonnaise, mustard, and seasonings when making the salad. There are plenty of ways to elevate an ordinary potato salad, like adding fresh herbs, olives, pickles, or jalapeños — in fact, different versions of potato salad appear in cuisines around the world. But horseradish packs a tangy, spicy kick that wakes up your taste buds by bringing balance to otherwise bland ingredients like potatoes and mayonnaise.

This condiment is known for its pungent flavor that is spicy and sharp. Store-bought versions often consist of grated horseradish root mixed with vinegar and salt to balance the flavor. If you happen to grow your own horseradish (which is a serious gardening commitment since it needs at least eight months underground before it's ready to harvest), you can grate it directly into the potato salad without mixing it with vinegar and salt since your salad recipe is likely to include those ingredients anyway.