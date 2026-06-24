Unforgettable Burgers Start With A Drizzle Of This Trendy Condiment

Burgers are one of those classic American foods that can be dressed up or down in a variety of ways. While there's certainly nothing wrong with enjoying a juicy cheeseburger with the usual mustard and ketchup, there is another condiment worth trying for a more complex, flavor-loaded upgrade: hot honey. When you want to enhance the taste of traditional burgers, hot honey's sweet and spicy flavors easily give this iconic dish a more distinct bite.

At its most basic, hot honey is regular honey infused with a bit of vinegar and dried chilis or fresh peppers like jalapeños and habaneros. This sweet, piquant condiment has been trending since the early 2020s, and fans have come up with all sorts of ways to use it to elevate classic dishes, including burgers. The best part? There are many different ways to add spicy honey to these craveworthy foods.

If you want to use hot honey to your burgers during preparation, add it toward the end of the cooking process. For instance, prepare classic smash burgers and brush both sides with hot honey right before serving. This ensures that the sugar in either homemade hot honey or store-bought varieties won't burn on the surface of your meat during the cooking process. Since sugar caramelizes at 320 degrees Fahrenheit, using this popular condiment as either a last-minute addition or a flavorful topping is the best way to go.