Canned Biscuits Are All You Need For Easy Homemade Bagels

Sometimes you are craving a particular food, say a bagel, and you just don't have any. This is where resourcefulness and a bit of creativity come into the mix. To create an impromptu vehicle for your cream cheese, look no further than the can of biscuits sitting on your refrigerator shelf. You can hack that prepackaged tube of dough with a two-step cooking process that will give you a close-enough bagel: boiling and then baking.

Boiling before baking is a traditional part of the bagel-making process and helps bagels develop an outer skin and lends them their signature chewy bite. To approximate this with canned biscuits, simply flatten each biscuit, make a hole in the center, and boil for a few minutes before baking. While this hack isn't going to replace the spoils from your favorite bagel shop, it will give you bagel vibes in a pinch. Adding baking soda to the boiling water, which ups its pH, is another way to mimic traditional bagel technique and helps give your boiled rings more of a golden color.