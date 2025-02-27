Boxed Cake Mix Is The Hack That Makes Baking Biscotti A Breeze

We love a quick baking hack, like finding ways to make boxed cake mix taste homemade. When we don't have time to whip up pastries and cookies from scratch that meet bakery standards, tricks like these can make easy recipes taste bakery quality. If you're looking to make the crunchy Italian cookie called biscotti, one secret ingredient can make the process a lot easier: boxed cake mix.

It doesn't seem logical at first; cake should be fluffy and moist, while biscotti should be dry and crunchy. To create the proper texture and consistency, a handful of modifications and added ingredients will be needed, but overall, these adjustments are minimal effort. Normally, biscotti dough requires precise measuring of flour, sugar, leavening agents, and wet ingredients, but cake mix provides a pre-measured, balanced base, making the process more foolproof. Because this baking hack cuts down so much on prep time, it's a good option if making a large amount for gifts or a party. One box of cake mix, with the extra ingredients, will make a decent amount, around 24 cookies.

One of the best parts of cake mix biscotti is the endless flavor variations. Cake mix flavors like red velvet, yellow, strawberry, birthday cake, or spice would all make for unique flavors, while chocolate or vanilla mixes would make for a more classic flavor. It's easy to customize the biscotti by adding mix-ins like chopped dried fruit, citrus zest, nuts, chocolate chips, or flavored extracts.