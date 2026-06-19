For Unforgettable Burgers That Taste Fresh Off The Grill, Add This Liquid
There's nothing like the taste of a burger cooked over an open flame. And it just can't be replicated it, right? Wrong. That's where liquid smoke comes in. Just adding a few drops of this black gold into some ground beef can help give your indoor-made burgers that distinctive flame-grilled flavor.
People often think that liquid smoke is an artificial flavoring, but it isn't. This natural liquid flavoring is made by capturing and condensing real wood smoke, so it delivers a lot of the same flavor notes associated with food that's actually grilled. It's really potent, however, and a little goes a long way — just ¼ to ½ teaspoon can be enough to season an entire pound of ground beef. Instead of just dripping it on top when you're cooking the patties, mix the liquid smoke into the ground beef before you have even formed them. This will help distribute the flavor throughout instead of it just sitting on top. There are a few varieties of liquid smoke, too — hickory tends to have a more traditional barbecue flavor, while mesquite can be slightly bolder and more intense. Or for a milder result, applewood liquid smoke will add a subtle sweetness alongside the smokiness.
How to make that smoky flavor really convincing
There are a few other ways to work with liquid smoke that really help replicate the flavor of outdoor grilling. Adding in 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce alongside the liquid smoke will ramp up the savory depth profile, and a touch of smoked paprika can take things even further. Then, cooking the burgers in a cast-iron skillet will encourage a really browned crust through the Maillard reaction, which creates the savory flavors and juicy textures typically associated with grilled meat.
Toppings can play a role, too. Adding some properly grilled onions should give the burger those quintessential caramelized flavors. A slice of smoked cheese such as smoked cheddar, smoked gouda, or smoked provolone can do a lot to drive home the impression that the burger spent time on your barbecue and not on your stovetop. Finally, pair your burgers with some simple condiment combinations that enhance the cookout illusion: think barbecue sauce, pickles, and mustard. On its own, liquid smoke can definitely add a convincing grilled note, but when you combine with a proper sear and a few carefully chosen toppings, you can create a burger that no one will suspect isn't actually straight off the grill.