For Unforgettable Burgers That Taste Fresh Off The Grill, Add This Liquid

There's nothing like the taste of a burger cooked over an open flame. And it just can't be replicated it, right? Wrong. That's where liquid smoke comes in. Just adding a few drops of this black gold into some ground beef can help give your indoor-made burgers that distinctive flame-grilled flavor.

People often think that liquid smoke is an artificial flavoring, but it isn't. This natural liquid flavoring is made by capturing and condensing real wood smoke, so it delivers a lot of the same flavor notes associated with food that's actually grilled. It's really potent, however, and a little goes a long way — just ¼ to ½ teaspoon can be enough to season an entire pound of ground beef. Instead of just dripping it on top when you're cooking the patties, mix the liquid smoke into the ground beef before you have even formed them. This will help distribute the flavor throughout instead of it just sitting on top. There are a few varieties of liquid smoke, too — hickory tends to have a more traditional barbecue flavor, while mesquite can be slightly bolder and more intense. Or for a milder result, applewood liquid smoke will add a subtle sweetness alongside the smokiness.