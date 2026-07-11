The Southern Brand Behind McDonald's Pancakes

You may be surprised to learn that McDonald's outsources a lot of food production. McDonald's pancakes (or hotcakes, as they're known at the fast-food chain) have been a breakfast menu staple for decades, so it's funny to think that McDonald's isn't actually making the batter. The family-owned business behind those delicious little syrup-drenched circles is called Bama Companies, and its history reaches as far back as the 1920s.

Their story starts with Cornelia Alabama Marshall, known as "Grandma Bama," who sold sweet potato pies in Dallas during the early days of the company. Her son later expanded the business to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Bama's headquarters remains today. The company started working with McDonald's back in the 1960s, when it became the chain's supplier of fried apple pies and over time, that partnership expanded beyond dessert. Today, Bama produces not only hotcakes for McDonald's, but its biscuits too. And the company has remained family-owned throughout its expansion, despite pressure to sell to McDonald's.