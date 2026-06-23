The Canned Fruit Everyone Started Eating For Breakfast In The 1930s

In the 1930s, grapefruit — especially the canned variety — soared to popularity as a healthful and nutritious way to start the American day. A combination of factors contributed to this collective rise, including the scaling of new canning methods and a huge branding and marketing push. Interestingly, its notoriety was further cemented on a worldwide scale with athletes at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, where it was featured as a staple of the U.S. breakfast diet.

While grapefruit first came to the United States via Europe in the 1820s, it wasn't until much later that it really caught on as a fruit of choice and standard accompaniment to breakfast from diner menus to suburban kitchens. Until the 1920s, much of the grapefruit crop, which was centered around Florida and California, was sold fresh, and a substantial amount was lost due to its perishable nature. That changed when canning methods were improved to extend the grapefruit season, rendering it shelf-stable and easily distributed far and wide.

Around the same time, Sunkist ran a grapefruit advertising campaign that promoted the fruit via newspaper and radio. In addition, doctors were touting grapefruit as a health food, including using it as a tonic to supposedly stem and shorten the duration of the common cold. Long before açaí, perhaps grapefruit was the original fruit glow-up.