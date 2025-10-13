The Easiest Way To Make Crème Brûlée Without A Torch

Whether using a torch or your broiler, the goal is the same — simply to melt, but not burn, the sugar sprinkled on top of each ramekin. This creates a beautiful contrast of texture, with bits of candied crunch with each bite of silky pudding. Trew Sterling cautions that when using a broiler, "you may get slightly more uneven caramelization," but don't let that deter you. "As long as you keep a close eye on it," he says, the broiler gets the job done, perfect uniformity aside.

Anyone who's ever used an oven broiler knows, it can be finicky — quickly scorching things you only meant to melt, including the crème brûlée if you're not careful. Sterling shares his expert tips to avoid the common pitfall of a burnt top or a too-hot custard. First, consider the sugar itself. He suggests using a regular granulated sugar on top, not a courser variety, as it has an easier time melting evenly. Crucially, also "make sure your crème brûlées are fully set and well chilled — ideally overnight," he advises.

This is also a situation where oven rack placement matters quite a lot. When the ramekins of custards are chilled, "position the oven rack as close to the top as possible," instructs Sterling. Be sure to keep a close eye on the task, remove when browned and bubbly, then crack in and enjoy your classic dessert.