Give This Unexpected Seafood A Bright And Juicy Lift With Grapefruit

It might sound weird, but that sour, juicy grapefruit actually helps shrimp taste even better. The juice from grapefruit boasts enough citric acid to balance out the flavors of shrimp. It even starts to cook the shrimp a little, just like in a dish called ceviche, where seafood "cooks" in citrus juice instead of heat. Grapefruit also has the antioxidant lycopene, while shrimp has protein and selenium. So, not only is this meal yummy, it's good for you too!

Want to make a fun and fast dinner? Cook your shrimp for about 10 minutes so they're soft and tasty, with a nice crispy outside. Then, mix the cooked shrimp, juicy grapefruit pieces, and avocado. Put it all on top of crunchy lettuce and cabbage, then pour some grapefruit dressing on top. It'll taste like a fancy meal from a restaurant in just 20 minutes.

For a different twist, grab a jar and layer cooked shrimp, grapefruit slices, baby spinach, and cooked quinoa. At lunchtime, shake it up with grapefruit dressing and enjoy. You can even make your own shrimp dip by swapping ketchup for a zesty grapefruit and jalapeño sauce, or prepare Vietnamese shrimp summer rolls with grapefruit slices and peanut sauce. There are no limits to making some quick and easy shrimp-grapefruit recipes.