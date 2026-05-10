Your Old-School Moscow Mule Enters A New Era When You Add A Splash Of This

The Moscow mule is a summertime essential. The drink is served in an iconic copper mug, filled with punchy ginger beer, vodka, and a healthy squeeze of lime juice. It is refreshing, cool, a bit spicy, with a sharp acidity that adds an essential brightness. In essence, it's perfect. So why mess with perfection? Well, because variety is the spice of life, and there are many ways to get a kick out of a mule. And one great way to perk up the classic cocktail is to swap your lime juice for grapefruit.

Adding grapefruit in lieu of lime juice will give you a similar citrusy flair with a bit of nuance and complexity. Grapefruit lends an almost floral taste to the cocktail and a more bitter edge that plays well with ginger beer's spiciness. Plus, you can always add it alongside the lime juice for the best of both worlds. No matter how you choose to incorporate it, the big, bold citrus fruit will add a totally new twist to this familiar favorite.