We Found The Fast Food Chain With The Absolute Biggest Fish Selection
When you think of fast food, you might think of burgers and fries. Maybe a one-off seafood option, such as the historic fan-favorite Filet-O-Fish, comes to mind. But you won't find the biggest fast-food seafood selection at McDonald's. For that, you'll want to go to Long John Silver's.
While the seafood chain mostly serves shrimp and fish, it offers these seafood staples in all kinds of ways. You can order your favorites in a basket, which comes with your seafood of choice plus one side. Those seafood options are breaded shrimp, grilled shrimp, popcorn shrimp, and Alaskan cod; you can also order the basket with chicken. For an even bigger meal, try a platter featuring a variety of fish, chicken, shrimp, and grilled salmon, served with two sides and two orders of hushpuppies. The chain also sells an assortment of seafood tacos and sandwiches, from a Baja Fish Wrap with signature Baja sauce to grilled shrimp tacos with your topping of choice. You can get these with salmon, too, and even order a side of clam strips, a crab cake, or some lobster bites for just a few more dollars.
The best dishes to order at Long John Silver's
Fast-food seafood might not initially sound like the highest quality, but it's still a great bang for your buck. Where else can you order a crab cake for $1.99? With that said, some dishes are better than others. Based on reviews, Long John Silver's has some of the best fried fish, and it ranked in the middle of Chowhound's fish-and-chips taste test.
Based on other reviews and customer experiences, you don't want to miss out on the hushpuppies, either. "Their hushpuppies alone are worth a trip," one user said in a r/fastfood Reddit thread, and many people echoed the opinion throughout the comments. And while some people in the thread find the fried fish greasy, others say that it's especially tasty when paired with tartar sauce and malt vinegar. Surprisingly, many people also rave about the chicken. "They have the best chicken strip hands down," someone commented. A number of people even say they willingly choose the chicken over the seafood. So, ultimately, for the price, it's hard to beat Long John Silver's.