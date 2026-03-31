We Found The Fast Food Chain With The Absolute Biggest Fish Selection

When you think of fast food, you might think of burgers and fries. Maybe a one-off seafood option, such as the historic fan-favorite Filet-O-Fish, comes to mind. But you won't find the biggest fast-food seafood selection at McDonald's. For that, you'll want to go to Long John Silver's.

While the seafood chain mostly serves shrimp and fish, it offers these seafood staples in all kinds of ways. You can order your favorites in a basket, which comes with your seafood of choice plus one side. Those seafood options are breaded shrimp, grilled shrimp, popcorn shrimp, and Alaskan cod; you can also order the basket with chicken. For an even bigger meal, try a platter featuring a variety of fish, chicken, shrimp, and grilled salmon, served with two sides and two orders of hushpuppies. The chain also sells an assortment of seafood tacos and sandwiches, from a Baja Fish Wrap with signature Baja sauce to grilled shrimp tacos with your topping of choice. You can get these with salmon, too, and even order a side of clam strips, a crab cake, or some lobster bites for just a few more dollars.