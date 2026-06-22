What Is The Average Shelf Life Of Store-Bought Eggs?

Eggs are a staple breakfast food and versatile ingredient in the kitchen, so it's likely you always have them in your fridge. However, it can be difficult to know how long store-bought eggs actually remain safe to eat in there, with all the different sell-by and best-by dates stamped on them, leading people to wonder: How long is the average shelf life of store-bought eggs, anyway? The good news is that, when stored correctly, eggs can last way longer than many shoppers think. This, of course, depends on the state of the egg.

When kept in their shell and stored at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, raw store-bought eggs can last four to five weeks after the pack date (the date on which the eggs were packed in the carton) listed on them — as compared to farm-fresh eggs, which do have a longer shelf life. Practically, this might translate to around three weeks after you purchase them from the store. When raw whole eggs are taken out of their shells and beaten, however, the length of time for which they'll stay fresh shortens significantly. In this state, the eggs will only last for two days.