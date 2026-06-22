What Is The Average Shelf Life Of Store-Bought Eggs?
Eggs are a staple breakfast food and versatile ingredient in the kitchen, so it's likely you always have them in your fridge. However, it can be difficult to know how long store-bought eggs actually remain safe to eat in there, with all the different sell-by and best-by dates stamped on them, leading people to wonder: How long is the average shelf life of store-bought eggs, anyway? The good news is that, when stored correctly, eggs can last way longer than many shoppers think. This, of course, depends on the state of the egg.
When kept in their shell and stored at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder, raw store-bought eggs can last four to five weeks after the pack date (the date on which the eggs were packed in the carton) listed on them — as compared to farm-fresh eggs, which do have a longer shelf life. Practically, this might translate to around three weeks after you purchase them from the store. When raw whole eggs are taken out of their shells and beaten, however, the length of time for which they'll stay fresh shortens significantly. In this state, the eggs will only last for two days.
Best practices for egg storage
The freshness of eggs doesn't just depend on the date they were packed and how cold you keep them. It's also important where the eggs are stored inside of your refrigerator. They should be kept on a shelf inside the fridge and not the door where the temperature tends to fluctuate. It's also best to keep them in their cartoon. This is not just for organizational purposes, it's also to keep the eggs from absorbing scents from other foods. And if you're ever in doubt, you could always check your egg's freshness using a flashlight.
If you want to make your eggs last longer, you could also freeze them. However, whole eggs can't be frozen in their shells, so you'll need to beat them first. This way they'll last for a year. Make sure to store them in tightly sealed freezer-safe containers. That said, egg best practices truly start at the store when you first purchase them, so make sure you're selecting eggs that are kept in refrigerated sections and which have no cracks on them. Follow these guidelines and you'll be on your way to having safe and egg-cellent meals.