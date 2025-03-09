Store-Bought Vs Farm Fresh Eggs: Which Have A Longer Shelf Life?

So, how long do store-bought and farm fresh eggs last exactly? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, if you store your store-bought eggs immediately in the refrigerator after purchasing and keep them there, they will remain safe to eat for three to five weeks. The USDA website states, "The 'Sell-By' date will usually expire during that length of time, but the eggs will be perfectly safe to use."

Meanwhile, if you purchase farm-fresh eggs locally at a farmer's market, for example, or have your own chickens, there's a higher chance that they were recently laid (possibly within the last couple of days or even the same day). Unwashed eggs can be stored on the counter for up to two weeks (due to a protective coating called a cuticle around the egg) and three months or longer in the refrigerator. If the eggs are washed — thus removing the protective coating — they'll last around two months in the refrigerator.

If you want to hang onto them for a little longer, you can store the eggs in the freezer. However, you have to crack them open first. Take a clean ice cube tray and crack one egg into each slot. You can freeze the whole egg (whites and yolk), just the whites, or just the yolk (although the texture of frozen egg yolks after thawing is not ideal) for up to 12 months for the best quality, according to the USDA.