How To Use A Flashlight To Check An Egg's Freshness (Yes, Really)

No one wants to eat an egg that has gone bad — and thanks to its protective shell, you can't exactly rely on sight or smell to determine an egg's freshness. You can keep eggs fresh in the fridge for three to five weeks, but since that doesn't give you a specific date to rely on, you might understandably be a bit leery if they've been sitting for a while. Luckily, a handy household item can come to the rescue with a very easy-to-use trick that can tell you if an egg has passed its prime. The next time you have some eggs sitting in your fridge that have been there long enough to fall into the category of "questionable," just grab your flashlight and turn it on.

By shining a light at the large end of the egg, you can illuminate the insides through the shell. The process is called "candling," and it's used by egg packers to check the quality of an egg before it gets shipped out. During this process, eggs are passed in front of a light to check for cracks and other imperfections that can affect the grading. At home, you can use this technique to examine the egg's air pocket, which is the space where air is trapped between the egg white and the top of the shell. As the egg ages, moisture slowly escapes through the shell and is replaced with air, expanding that air pocket. In other words, the larger the air pocket, the older the egg. While this doesn't mean the egg has gone bad, it does mean that it may be reaching its prime and you should use your best judgement about how you use it.