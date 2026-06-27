To Save Money On Meat, Ask Your Butcher About This Type Of Cut

Buying in bulk is typically a good way to save a little bit of money. Most of the time, all it takes is some extra cupboard or cabinet space to accommodate those supersized boxes of snacks or what-have-yous. But, should you wish to shop for meat a little more affordably, be prepared to strike up a conversation with your butcher — and maybe even do a little amateur carving yourself. The first question to ask is about the availability of primal cuts.

The ready-to-cook cuts you're used to seeing packaged at the grocery store, or at least broken down at the butcher shop, were obviously divided up from a whole animal. That process consists of many steps. One such step is dividing the animal into what are called primal cuts, which include sections that might sound familiar, such as the chuck and rib primals. The rib primal, for example, is the greater whole that contains coveted selections such as a beautifully marbled prime rib and a particularly hearty cowboy steak. Because you're buying in bulk, primal cuts can be had more affordably.