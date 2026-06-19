What's The Average Lifespan Of An Air Fryer?
Air fryers have had their fair share of the limelight in the world of kitchen appliances over the years. Some people like them because of the health claims, some like the convenience, and some consider air fryers their ride-or-die for crispy food — or all of the above. But like any other electronic device, an air fryer eventually ends up in the graveyard of broken appliances, typically within three to five years. However, its lifespan still depends on different factors, including frequency of use and cleaning, as well as general upkeep. Depending on what kind of user you are, it might even go beyond the timeframe.
If you're starting to think having the appliance is a waste, as the joys of popping in potato wedges and coming out as perfectly crispy fries are too short-lived, there are ways to ensure it lasts you a long time. But even if you do observe them, it's not indestructible — even if you have the best air fryer money can buy — so don't expect them to turn your gadget into a family heirloom. As such, you should also consider when it's time to let go of your strong grip and finally put your air fryer to rest for a safer time in the kitchen.
When it's time to maintain or replace your air fryer
It might seem trivial, but keeping your air fryer clean can make a difference in its longevity and ensure it performs as it should. This avoids the buildup of burnt bits, which can get stuck and damage the basket if you try to scrape them off. While it helps to clean it after every use, it's a common air fryer myth. If food doesn't leave any debris, it should be good for the next use.
Some models are marketed as dishwasher-safe, and while they are, gently handwashing the basket can prolong its lifespan. Avoid using abrasive cleaning tools and take good care of the lining of the basket just as you would a nonstick pan. Failing to do so can potentially turn dangerous if it has noticeable scratches, as particles might seep into your food. Make sure that nothing is blocking the air fryer's vents to avoid overheating, too.
Obvious signs that buying a new air fryer is in order are electrical issues, such as sparks and smoke, or problems with the settings becoming unreliable. If your air fryer isn't cooking your food as well as it used to, it might be time to invest in a new one. Additionally, if your kitchen starts smelling like something is burning every time you use the appliance, don't be immediately alarmed — it could be from food particles left behind. However, it could also be a bigger problem, so try cleaning it and see if the issue persists.