What's The Average Lifespan Of An Air Fryer?

It might seem trivial, but keeping your air fryer clean can make a difference in its longevity and ensure it performs as it should. This avoids the buildup of burnt bits, which can get stuck and damage the basket if you try to scrape them off. While it helps to clean it after every use, it's a common air fryer myth. If food doesn't leave any debris, it should be good for the next use.

Some models are marketed as dishwasher-safe, and while they are, gently handwashing the basket can prolong its lifespan. Avoid using abrasive cleaning tools and take good care of the lining of the basket just as you would a nonstick pan. Failing to do so can potentially turn dangerous if it has noticeable scratches, as particles might seep into your food. Make sure that nothing is blocking the air fryer's vents to avoid overheating, too.

Obvious signs that buying a new air fryer is in order are electrical issues, such as sparks and smoke, or problems with the settings becoming unreliable. If your air fryer isn't cooking your food as well as it used to, it might be time to invest in a new one. Additionally, if your kitchen starts smelling like something is burning every time you use the appliance, don't be immediately alarmed — it could be from food particles left behind. However, it could also be a bigger problem, so try cleaning it and see if the issue persists.