Ditch The Cheese Slice — For Unforgettable Burgers, Spread This On Your Bun
For many burger lovers, a burger just isn't a burger without a slice of cheese. But, if you're tired of the same old sliced cheeses, ditch them altogether and grab an unconventional option that packs your next burger full of flavor. Boursin is a flavored cheese spread brand that's delicious on crackers, but spread it on your bun and pair it with a savory patty and you've got an unforgettable meal on your hands.
Boursin cheese is a culinary secret weapon. It's a popular addition to many charcuterie boards, makes great hot dips, and can even be used as a surprise ingredient in a flavorful pasta. The cheese comes in both spreadable and crumbled varieties, and you can use either one you prefer. After all, many different kinds of cheese, from sliced cheddar or pepper jack to crumbled blue cheese or goat cheese, can work great on a burger. But, with Boursin, you can take your pick of the firmer crumbled varieties for flavor-packed bites full of cheese, or you can go with one of the spreadable varieties and smear it across your fresh-off-the-grill burger patty so you have an even layer of melty cheese in every bite.
From there, you can add any additional toppings you like to layer on the flavors and textures, from fresh greens and tomatoes to crispy onions, pickles, or bacon. But, if you want to make your Boursin cheeseburger a truly decadent treat, add a sweet jam, such as a sweet-and-savory bacon or onion jam.
Boursin cheese spread helps cover all the burger bases
Boursin comes in plenty of delicious flavors (Chowhound even ranked them all), so you have plenty of options when it comes to adding extra flavor to your burger. Black truffle and sea salt, caramelized onion and herbs, shallot and chive, and rosemary and black garlic give you interesting flavor twists on a traditional cheeseburger. There's even a hot honey and roasted garlic flavor if you want to add a sweet-and-spicy boost.
Boursin also has you covered if you don't eat dairy. The brand has a plant-based dairy-free variety seasoned with garlic and herbs, such as parsley and chives, that's blended together with high-quality coconut oil. If you follow a vegetarian diet, you can use it to top a grilled portobello mushroom burger or a plant-based hamburger alternative. The garlic and herb flavor and the rich creaminess of the cheese spread ensures you aren't missing out on any of the flavor.
You don't have to stop with the burger when you use Boursin. A good burger goes best with a side of french fries, which you can add flavor and texture to with either of the crumbled Boursin varieties (caramelized onion and herbs, or garlic and herbs). Simply sprinkle the crumbles on top and enjoy — although you should use a fork to make sure you don't miss out on any of the cheesy bits!