Ditch The Cheese Slice — For Unforgettable Burgers, Spread This On Your Bun

For many burger lovers, a burger just isn't a burger without a slice of cheese. But, if you're tired of the same old sliced cheeses, ditch them altogether and grab an unconventional option that packs your next burger full of flavor. Boursin is a flavored cheese spread brand that's delicious on crackers, but spread it on your bun and pair it with a savory patty and you've got an unforgettable meal on your hands.

Boursin cheese is a culinary secret weapon. It's a popular addition to many charcuterie boards, makes great hot dips, and can even be used as a surprise ingredient in a flavorful pasta. The cheese comes in both spreadable and crumbled varieties, and you can use either one you prefer. After all, many different kinds of cheese, from sliced cheddar or pepper jack to crumbled blue cheese or goat cheese, can work great on a burger. But, with Boursin, you can take your pick of the firmer crumbled varieties for flavor-packed bites full of cheese, or you can go with one of the spreadable varieties and smear it across your fresh-off-the-grill burger patty so you have an even layer of melty cheese in every bite.

From there, you can add any additional toppings you like to layer on the flavors and textures, from fresh greens and tomatoes to crispy onions, pickles, or bacon. But, if you want to make your Boursin cheeseburger a truly decadent treat, add a sweet jam, such as a sweet-and-savory bacon or onion jam.