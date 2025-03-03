Boursin Cheese Makes Easy, Customizable Pasta Every Time
For the uninitiated, Boursin is a soft, spreadable, triple cream cheese that's widely available at most national grocery stores. Even if you're unaware of its flavorful top notes and decadent consistency, you've probably seen its precise square packaging as you reach for your other charcuterie board staples. Boursin comes in several different flavors, which Chowhound helpfully ranked from worst to best.
The sheer variety of options, from powerful Rosemary and Black Garlic to the comfortingly familiar spice of freshly Cracked Black Pepper, makes this cheese brand an exciting option for dips, spreads, and even sandwiches. But beyond its flavor factor and snackability, Boursin's unique texture makes it a useful tool in your culinary arsenal. The cheese has a low melting point, which means it quickly and evenly disperses throughout hot, freshly cooked pasta for a creamy, silky pasta sauce every time. The sky's the limit when it comes to pairing Boursin with noodles, and once you start experimenting, you'll see that the beauty of this creamy spread lies in how truly customizable it is.
The fan favorite: Garlic and Fine Herbs
Many Boursin enthusiasts are loyal to one particular flavor: Garlic and Fine Herbs. The fragrant combination of garlic, parsley, and chives in this mild but tangy cheese makes for a perfect pasta addition. Following in the footsteps of the TikTok-viral baked feta pasta, enterprising home cooks have found that two rounds of Boursin work just as well. After following the same method of baking cheese, tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and pepper flakes in the oven before stirring in cooked pasta and fresh basil, you'll find your Boursin spread has melted and melded admirably with all the other flavors and ingredients.
Another easy way to incorporate Garlic and Fine Herbs Boursin is to melt the cheese in a hot skillet before stirring in your favorite jarred pasta sauce to warm it through. Whether you use your favorite store-bought marinara, vodka sauce, or arrabiata, the liquified cheese will create a luscious pink sauce that's full of bright, herbaceous flavor. When prepping most pasta preparations, you'd need a smattering of basil and parmesan to finish the dish. But here, Boursin has done all the flavor-building work for you.
Other customizable Boursin cheese options
In our ranking, Chowhound determined that cracked black pepper was the best Boursin flavor, and it's no surprise why. Bold and peppery, the powerful spice makes a much stronger statement against the mellow creaminess of the cheese. Toss bucatini with this cheese variety for a two-ingredient classic cacio e pepe. Or add lemon, asparagus, peas, or spinach for a light and vegetable-laden pasta dish.
The caramelized onion and herbs flavor came in a close second place with its balance of savory and sweet. To build a pasta recipe with a robust depth of flavor, consider combining this cheese with actual caramelized onions and crumbled sausage. The fig and balsamic Boursin variety is an excellent, slightly sweet base for a pasta salad with arugula and chopped roasted walnuts. And last but not least, we'd be remiss not to tell you that Boursin's rosemary and black garlic flavor would work wonderfully with an herby basil pesto sauce and a few toasted pine nuts. No matter which flavor you choose, you'll be glad you gave this brightly colored box of cheese a try.