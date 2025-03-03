Boursin Cheese Makes Easy, Customizable Pasta Every Time

For the uninitiated, Boursin is a soft, spreadable, triple cream cheese that's widely available at most national grocery stores. Even if you're unaware of its flavorful top notes and decadent consistency, you've probably seen its precise square packaging as you reach for your other charcuterie board staples. Boursin comes in several different flavors, which Chowhound helpfully ranked from worst to best.

The sheer variety of options, from powerful Rosemary and Black Garlic to the comfortingly familiar spice of freshly Cracked Black Pepper, makes this cheese brand an exciting option for dips, spreads, and even sandwiches. But beyond its flavor factor and snackability, Boursin's unique texture makes it a useful tool in your culinary arsenal. The cheese has a low melting point, which means it quickly and evenly disperses throughout hot, freshly cooked pasta for a creamy, silky pasta sauce every time. The sky's the limit when it comes to pairing Boursin with noodles, and once you start experimenting, you'll see that the beauty of this creamy spread lies in how truly customizable it is.