Every Boursin Flavor, Ranked

Boursin cheese is a staple for family gatherings, holiday meals, and much more. It's not only the perfect spread for filling a charcuterie board but it can also be easily incorporated into countless recipes. The packages never make it that far in my home, though, as they are promptly gobbled up with crackers way before anyone thinks about making a complete dish out of them. If you aren't already familiar with the joys of Boursin, it is essentially a cheese spread packed with yummy flavors.

Boursin cheese comes in six delectable flavors. Choosing which to buy can be tricky, mainly because all the flavors sound delicious. Don't worry, though. I personally tested each of Boursin's flavors and ranked them so you know exactly which one to pick the next time you're eyeing them at the store. (Spoiler alert: Even the "worst" is still super tasty.) When it came time to rank each Boursin flavor, I considered taste, boldness of flavor, mass appeal, and versatility. To be clear, I did like some more than others, but I can confidently say still I haven't met a cheese — or cheese spread, in this case — that I didn't like. Without further ado, let's find out how each Boursin flavor measured up.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.