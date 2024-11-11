Every Boursin Flavor, Ranked
Boursin cheese is a staple for family gatherings, holiday meals, and much more. It's not only the perfect spread for filling a charcuterie board but it can also be easily incorporated into countless recipes. The packages never make it that far in my home, though, as they are promptly gobbled up with crackers way before anyone thinks about making a complete dish out of them. If you aren't already familiar with the joys of Boursin, it is essentially a cheese spread packed with yummy flavors.
Boursin cheese comes in six delectable flavors. Choosing which to buy can be tricky, mainly because all the flavors sound delicious. Don't worry, though. I personally tested each of Boursin's flavors and ranked them so you know exactly which one to pick the next time you're eyeing them at the store. (Spoiler alert: Even the "worst" is still super tasty.) When it came time to rank each Boursin flavor, I considered taste, boldness of flavor, mass appeal, and versatility. To be clear, I did like some more than others, but I can confidently say still I haven't met a cheese — or cheese spread, in this case — that I didn't like. Without further ado, let's find out how each Boursin flavor measured up.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
7. Shallot & Chive
Boursin Shallot & Chive may have only earned last place in my ranking, but don't be fooled — it is still lip-smacking good. Unlike the other flavors, it has a slight crunch to it, giving it a bit more in the texture department. It is still super creamy, as Boursin should be, but the chives and shallots give it a nice contrast consistency-wise. Of course, they do a whole world of good when it comes to flavor, too.
At first, Boursin Shallot & Chive didn't overwhelm me with flavor. In fact, compared to other Boursin options, it wasn't nearly as flavorful and that's one of the reasons it came in seventh place. However, the taste surprisingly progressed and became more noticeable at the end. I would still call the flavor subtle overall, at least comparatively, but I see it being very versatile and well-liked, regardless of a person's specific preferences. I guess if you detest onion it might not be for you, but even if you're on the fence, the light flavor should not overwhelm you. I see Boursin Shallot & Chive making a wonderful addition to countless sandwiches and wrap recipes, scrambled eggs or omelets, bagels, charcuterie boards, and much more. Honestly, I bet its creamy texture and light flavor could go with anything, red and white wines included.
6. Fig & Balsamic
Coming in second-to-last place on my list is Boursin Fig & Balsamic. While it is still quite tasty, it was not my favorite (but who can blame me with all the other drool-worthy options available). It is noticeably sweet, unlike most of the others (Basil & Chive is also a touch sweet, but not nearly as much as this one). The sugary taste of Balsamic & Fig shines through in a surprising way. If you are looking for something to offset otherwise savory charcuterie boards and appetizers, this flavor is just the thing.
Personally, I like sweet dips, but the sweetness takes over a bit more here, so it isn't nearly as versatile as Boursin's other creations (hence its lower ranking). As a result, Fig & Balsamic is great to serve as-is, but I wouldn't necessarily incorporate it into other recipes. I do think it has a certain mass appeal, but ultimately, it's a seasonal flavor — if you are interested in giving it a try, you may want to act quickly. Plus, I found it was a bit tricky to track down (it was sold out at one grocery store and simply wasn't available at four others) so you may have to do some research to find it in a store near you. I managed to pick it up from Sprouts, in case that helps, but if its scarcity is any indication of popularity, something tells me this flavor might wind up sticking around for longer than the holiday season.
5. Basil & Chive
Admittedly, I had high hopes for Boursin Basil & Chive. Maybe it's because I am obsessed with Italian cuisine, but I was instantly drawn to this flavor combination. As you can see though, it didn't have what it takes to earn a spot higher than second-to-last. Needless to say, I was shocked, but as you already know, this low ranking doesn't mean it isn't tasty — it just isn't quite as good as the options to come.
Compared to most other Boursin flavors, Basil & Chive is rather sweet, though not in a bad way. In fact, I actually liked the sweetness. It provides lots of bright, fresh basil flavor, too, and the chive helped balance it out with a nice subtle zest that did the trick. What I liked most about this flavor was that the basil tasted freshly picked — it definitely isn't anything like the dried stuff on your spice rack, and I'm here for it.
I bet this Boursin flavor would make a drool-worthy pasta sauce. That is of course if you manage to do anything other than spread it on crackers or put it on a charcuterie board, What type of noodles you pair a creamy sauce with is up to you, but staying with the Italian cuisine theme would serve you well. I also think it would be amazing dipped into a creamy roasted tomato soup, either on toast or a grilled cheese.
4. Garlic & Fine Herbs
Almost to the top half of the list but not quite is Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs. It is packed with tons of classic flavor and is pretty tasty overall. Still, I found the top three to be slightly better. Regardless, this was Boursin's first offering and was released in 1963, so it's more than fair to say it has withstood the test of time.
This flavor reminds me of family gatherings and it has a traditional cheese spread flavor, just like I remember. In fact, I bet a lot of people think of Garlic & Fine Herbs when someone mentions Boursin. As the name suggests, it has a nice garlic taste with a big herby finish. The flavor is expertly balanced and I think it could pair with just about any type of recipe or cuisine. Obviously, it is a star on charcuterie boards as well. You don't need to do much with it; the flavor speaks for itself when simply spread on a cracker.
When considering my ranking for Boursin's Garlic & Fine Herbs flavor, I knew its classic taste would take it far. It clearly has mass appeal, and its lengthy legacy is proof of that. Even so, it may be so traditional that the other, newer flavors could steal the spotlight. I know for me they did. Either way, Garlic & Herbs would taste incredible slathered on a grilled cheese sandwich or turned into a pasta sauce. It would also be delicious cut into small chunks and tossed on a salad.
3. Rosemary & Black Garlic
Solely based on the name, I thought Boursin Rosemary & Black Garlic was going to be my top pick. I really like both of the flavors listed, and adding them to a creamy cheese ball could only be a good thing. However, the two upcoming products beat it out (though not by much). Even so, Boursin Rosemary & Black Garlic still ranked really well and I'll definitely be purchasing it in the future. Plus, it's a new flavor, so I think guests would be intrigued by the shiny new ingredient combination at a gathering. I'm guessing not many people have had the pleasure of enjoying it just yet.
There's something about the light rosemary paired with sweet, tangy, black garlic that really takes this Boursin flavor over the top. It has a potent umami taste and almost has a hint of smoke, but I'm sure that is just the black garlic. Either way, the flavor is appealingly smooth and the rosemary simultaneously accentuates and calms the overall richness. I'm sure the creamy cheese goes a long way in this regard, too. I probably would have ranked this one a spot higher if I could detect more of the rosemary flavor in the beginning, but it takes a moment to come to the forefront of your palate. Don't let that dissuade you one bit though — it is mouth-wateringly delicious and I highly recommend giving it a try.
2. Caramelized Onion & Herbs
Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs is a shoe-in for second place. It has beautifully balanced flavors, is a touch sweet, a bit savory, and features all the umami goodness you could want. Of course, all of this blends into the creaminess of the cheese beautifully.
Compared to most other Boursin flavors, Caramelized Onion & Herbs is significantly sweeter, and I was personally surprised at how much I liked this aspect of it. I tend to be a savory cheese kind of gal, but the sweetness was undeniably alluring. It is also much less herbaceous than Boursin's other offerings, and I think this makes it more versatile as far as adding it to other recipes and flavor profiles. The blend of sweet caramelized onion followed by subtle yet savory herbs is something the masses are sure to love as much as I do.
While there are lots of secrets to making the tastiest mashed potatoes, I bet stirring in some Boursin Caramelized Onion & Herbs would be enough to make you fall in love with them all over again (not that you ever weren't in love with mashed potatoes, but you know what I mean). This Boursin flavor would also reinvigorate salads, sandwiches, wraps, meat and poultry of all kinds, and so much more. Really, start thinking of ways to use it in your cooking, because while it is tasty on crackers, that only scratches the surface of its capabilities in the kitchen.
1. Cracked Black Pepper
Finally, we've reached the top spot: Boursin Cracked Black Pepper. I'll admit, when I first surveyed the seven flavors of Boursin available, I wasn't instantly drawn to this flavor. I thought it would be kind of one-dimensional compared to the other options. However, once I got a taste, I instantly knew it would be in my top three. After another bite, I forgot about the other flavors and all I wanted was more of the Cracked Black Pepper. Seriously, it is that good. I mean, I was blown away by its in-your-face black pepper taste. It had a little kick at the end, but I wouldn't necessarily call it spicy because the creaminess of the cheese balances it out perfectly. It was also bold, tasting as if the pepper was freshly cracked — the delicious flavor lingers on your palate. Yum!
Aside from the drool-worthy flavor, Boursin Cracked Black Pepper has a lot to offer. It could easily pair with a world of different dishes and red wines. It's perfect for any charcuterie board (duh), but I could see it turning up flavor in a world of other meals as well. My first inclination would be to turn it into a rendition of cacio e pepe, but I'm sure it would be tasty in quick and easy recipes like a grilled cheese sandwich or simply as a garnish for meat and poultry.
How I determined my ranking
When I was offered the chance to taste and rank all of the Boursin cheese flavors, I eagerly jumped at the opportunity. After all, Boursin cheese has been a major part of my holiday gatherings for many years. Even so, I always reached for the classic Garlic & Fine Herbs flavor when buying it from the grocery store, so I was more than ready to expand my horizons.
To determine my specific ranking order I spread each of the six Boursin flavors on crackers and gave them a try. Then, I sampled them a second time. Once I had a feel for each one, I ranked them based on how much I liked the taste, boldness of flavor, whether or not I thought everyone could love them (mass appeal), and versatility as far as incorporating them into various recipes.
Now that you know how tasty I found them to be, I highly recommend working your way through the flavors as well. As you might have gleaned, I think they're all worth trying, but hopefully this ranking will help you tackle them in the correct order based on your preferences. Enjoy!