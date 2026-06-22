One Affordable Pantry Staple Stretches Your Beef Bolognese Further

There's a good reason beef Bolognese is a favorite in so many households. Beautifully rich and hearty after taking hours to simmer, it's the kind of sauce that wonderfully coats pasta, whether fettuccine, tagliatelle, or even something as simple as spaghetti or penne. Top it off with a generous amount of freshly grated Parmesan, and you've got yourself a comfort meal that's extremely hard to beat. While many people prefer to stick to the basics, there are actually plenty of ways to enhance its flavor. And lentils might just be the delectable ingredient you didn't know your Bolognese was missing.

Lentils are, in fact, an outstanding way to upgrade that simple weeknight Bolognese you were planning on making. They're a great source of protein – depending on the variety, proteins can make up to 31% of their total composition. They're also loaded with fiber, which promotes the development of healthy gut bacteria.

Whether black, red, green, brown, or yellow, lentils come with a lot of flavor. They're earthy, nutty, and slightly meaty, and will blend beautifully with the rest of the sauce's ingredients. What's more, they'll make the sauce extra creamy and add a whole new depth of flavor to it. Last but not least, lentils are a budget-friendly ingredient. Adding lentils to your Bolognese will let you make larger portions for only a few bucks. You won't have to rely entirely on ground beef, which, on average, costs around $7 per pound. Hence, stretching your ground beef is easier than you think. Give this simple trick a try.