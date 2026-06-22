One Affordable Pantry Staple Stretches Your Beef Bolognese Further
There's a good reason beef Bolognese is a favorite in so many households. Beautifully rich and hearty after taking hours to simmer, it's the kind of sauce that wonderfully coats pasta, whether fettuccine, tagliatelle, or even something as simple as spaghetti or penne. Top it off with a generous amount of freshly grated Parmesan, and you've got yourself a comfort meal that's extremely hard to beat. While many people prefer to stick to the basics, there are actually plenty of ways to enhance its flavor. And lentils might just be the delectable ingredient you didn't know your Bolognese was missing.
Lentils are, in fact, an outstanding way to upgrade that simple weeknight Bolognese you were planning on making. They're a great source of protein – depending on the variety, proteins can make up to 31% of their total composition. They're also loaded with fiber, which promotes the development of healthy gut bacteria.
Whether black, red, green, brown, or yellow, lentils come with a lot of flavor. They're earthy, nutty, and slightly meaty, and will blend beautifully with the rest of the sauce's ingredients. What's more, they'll make the sauce extra creamy and add a whole new depth of flavor to it. Last but not least, lentils are a budget-friendly ingredient. Adding lentils to your Bolognese will let you make larger portions for only a few bucks. You won't have to rely entirely on ground beef, which, on average, costs around $7 per pound. Hence, stretching your ground beef is easier than you think. Give this simple trick a try.
Preparing lentil Bolognese won't take more than an hour
Traditional Bolognese typically needs to spend hours on the stovetop to reach the right texture and richness. But replacing part of the meat with lentils means that the sauce will be ready much faster. This is because lentils only require about 45 minutes before they become beautifully soft and absorb all of the sauce's flavors.
If you're now tempted to try the dish out, the good news is that it's incredibly easy to make. In fact, the process is almost identical to making regular Bolognese. The main thing to remember is when to add the lentils to the pot. Start by cooking some diced onions in olive oil. Continue until they reach a light golden-brown color, and then add about 50% of the beef you would typically add in a meat-only Bolognese. If you happen to be short on time, keep in mind that leftover burger meat is a seriously fast shortcut to this classic pasta dish.
Once the meat is cooked, stir in the lentils and tomato sauce, and then let everything simmer until the lentils become tender. When the sauce reaches a thick and hearty texture, it's time to take it off the heat. At that point, all that's left to do is serve it over your favorite pasta. And the best part? Pack the remaining Bolognese into an airtight container and enjoy it for lunch the next day. If you've made more than you can finish within a couple of days, just store it for later. When stored properly, Bolognese stays good in the fridge for up to 4 days.