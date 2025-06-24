That Leftover Burger Meat Is A Seriously Fast Shortcut To This Classic Pasta Dish

Depending on the dish, leftovers can be both a curse and a blessing. On one hand, leftovers make for delicious food that's already prepared and ready for further enjoyment. Yet simultaneously, some meals simply won't reheat into their original glory: prepared burger meat being a prime example. So rather than biting into a dried out patty or throwing out the remnants, consider a creative reapplication.

A perfect fit for reusing burger meat is a bolognese sauce. Like a do-it-yourself spin on a Hamburger Helper variety, the ground beef works perfectly into a pasta sauce for spaghetti bolognese. Different from marinara sauce, bolognese is made from a wider list of aromatics and ingredients, and more importantly, it contains meat. Traditionally, it's all in the pairing of soffritto carrots, celery, and onions with meat, patiently simmered into an aromatic whole.

So for the fastest shortcut to reuse burger meat, simply reach for a pre-packaged sauce (any simple tomato sauce or even a marinara will do), heat it up on a pan, and break up the burger leftovers before adding them in towards the end of the cooking process. Spoon the sauce onto boiled pasta — alongside tailored fixings like chili flakes, parmesan, and a herb garnish — and you have an easy-breezy weekday dinner.