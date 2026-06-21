Does Buc-Ee's Sell Alcohol? What You Need To Know
Buc-ee's is a popular country store chain that offers essentials like gas, snacks, fresh and hot food (including some pretty good Texas-style barbecue), and even car washes. It positions itself as a one-stop shop for travel needs, and it's been expanding throughout the United States. If you're looking to grab some beer or wine on your way to a party or just to pack for a trip, then you're probably in luck. Most Buc-ee's locations do sell these types of alcohol. However, you probably won't find hard liquor, such as spirits like vodka or tequila, likely for permit reasons.
Most Buc-ee's locations have a solid selection of beer and wine, so you'll likely be able to find what you're looking for in those categories. Wine reviewers have mentioned Buc-ee's selling everything from pricier options like Stag's Leap Artemis cabernet to wine made only with organic grapes. One Reddit user even spotted a bottle of OpusOne at Buc-ee's for $448. Buc-ee's beer selection is standard, offering the expected imported and domestic beers you would find at liquor stores, as well as some craft beer options depending on location.
Why doesn't Buc-ee's sell hard liquor?
Buc-ee's sells plenty of snack foods (which we've ranked), but permits are required for selling beer, wine, and other types of alcohol. However, since liquor distribution permits generally have more rules than those that allow the sale of beer and wine, country stores like Buc-ee's typically don't have those more complex permits. Instead, the chain just sells beer and wine because those permits are easier to secure and have fewer hoops to jump through.
It's important to note that the actual process to securing beer and wine permits — as well as hard liquor permits — varies by state, so it's possible that there are certain Buc-ee's locations that sell hard liquor or some locations that sell no alcohol. To find out if your local Buc-ee's sells alcohol, your best bet is to call ahead or stop in and see for yourself.