Does Buc-Ee's Sell Alcohol? What You Need To Know

Buc-ee's is a popular country store chain that offers essentials like gas, snacks, fresh and hot food (including some pretty good Texas-style barbecue), and even car washes. It positions itself as a one-stop shop for travel needs, and it's been expanding throughout the United States. If you're looking to grab some beer or wine on your way to a party or just to pack for a trip, then you're probably in luck. Most Buc-ee's locations do sell these types of alcohol. However, you probably won't find hard liquor, such as spirits like vodka or tequila, likely for permit reasons.

Most Buc-ee's locations have a solid selection of beer and wine, so you'll likely be able to find what you're looking for in those categories. Wine reviewers have mentioned Buc-ee's selling everything from pricier options like Stag's Leap Artemis cabernet to wine made only with organic grapes. One Reddit user even spotted a bottle of OpusOne at Buc-ee's for $448. Buc-ee's beer selection is standard, offering the expected imported and domestic beers you would find at liquor stores, as well as some craft beer options depending on location.