Buc-Ee's Is Opening In 6 New States. Can You Guess Which Ones?

Call us eager beavers, because we're chomping at the bit for more Buc-ee's. The Texas-based gas station and travel center chain is beloved across the internet for its plentiful array of snack foods, clean bathrooms, and fresh made brisket. Many a traveler has planned a road trip around their sacrosanct Buc-ee's visit, and even more people have enjoyed the chain from afar, buying Buc-ee's merch and snacks from online resellers. For those who still haven't been to one of the chain's locations, you might just be in luck, because Buc-ee's is making its way to six new states, with two new locations expected to open later this year.

The chain is set to open its next location in Goodyear, Arizona in June 2026. An Arkansas location is expected to open in late summer. In 2027, Buc-ee's will open its first Wisconsin location, with Kansas and Louisiana following closely behind. And rounding out Buc-ee's new state endeavors is its forthcoming Mebane, North Carolina spot. This location will bridge the gap between its South Carolina and Virginia expansions. It is expected to open around the end of 2027 or early 2028.