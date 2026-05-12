Buc-Ee's Is Opening In 6 New States. Can You Guess Which Ones?
Call us eager beavers, because we're chomping at the bit for more Buc-ee's. The Texas-based gas station and travel center chain is beloved across the internet for its plentiful array of snack foods, clean bathrooms, and fresh made brisket. Many a traveler has planned a road trip around their sacrosanct Buc-ee's visit, and even more people have enjoyed the chain from afar, buying Buc-ee's merch and snacks from online resellers. For those who still haven't been to one of the chain's locations, you might just be in luck, because Buc-ee's is making its way to six new states, with two new locations expected to open later this year.
The chain is set to open its next location in Goodyear, Arizona in June 2026. An Arkansas location is expected to open in late summer. In 2027, Buc-ee's will open its first Wisconsin location, with Kansas and Louisiana following closely behind. And rounding out Buc-ee's new state endeavors is its forthcoming Mebane, North Carolina spot. This location will bridge the gap between its South Carolina and Virginia expansions. It is expected to open around the end of 2027 or early 2028.
A move to new regions
Currently, the chain has over fifty locations sprawled across 12 states. The bulk of its locations are in Texas, where the chain was founded. Its initial expansions have tended to focus mostly on the Southern United States. However, in recent years, the brand has made a push into different regions. In 2024, the chain opened its first Colorado location, and earlier in 2026, the chain opened its first Ohio location (its first move into solidly Midwestern territory outside of the Southern straddling Missouri). This spot opened to record breaking business, raking in $1 million during its first day in business. The upcoming Kansas and Wisconsin locations will give the chain even more of a Midwestern presence.
The forthcoming Arizona spot, meanwhile, might signal the chain's attempt to expand to the Golden Coast. This doesn't mean that Buc-ee's is neglecting its Southern roots, as both Louisiana and North Carolina are finally getting their first Buc-ee's shortly. Plus, Buc-ee's is adding more locations in Georgia, Virginia, and South Carolina. This is great news for those hoping for a better chance at hitting the travel center on their long haul trips, or for anyone hoping to get a bite of one of the chain's delicious kolaches.