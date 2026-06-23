For Roasted Broccoli With Unforgettable Flavor, Season It Like This

There's nothing quite like roasted broccoli. Throwing those stalks under a high heat crisps up the edges whilst keeping them tender, and it brings out an almost sweetness that's hard to replicate. But even a good thing can always be improved. If you're looking to make the best roasted broccoli of your life, the surprising shortcut comes in the form of a packet of ranch seasoning.

While raw veggies and ranch dip have been paired together for decades on party platters, we see them together much less when it comes to cooked vegetables. But why not? Ranch's herb-heavy blend of garlic, onion, dill, chives, and parsley does a lot to complement broccoli's earthier flavors, if you can get the technique down. It isn't complicated, you just need to season the florets before they go in the oven, as opposed to dipping or covering them in ranch dressing afterwards. Use a little olive oil drizzled on top to help the spices stick to the broccoli, then roast it all at around 425 degrees Fahrenheit.